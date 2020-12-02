 

Utah.gov, NIC Utah Offering Scenic Video Conference Backgrounds

The Utah Department of Technology Services and NIC Utah have added official Utah.gov downloadable video conference backgrounds to Utah.gov, the state’s official website, to show off Utah’s beautiful scenery during online meetings and other virtual calls. Utah.gov is also accepting submissions of images from the public to add to the collection.

“We wanted to give something fun and useful to the residents of Utah," said David Fletcher, Chief Technology Officer. "No matter which video conference software you use, you’ll find these are a great addition to your meeting.”

“We live in a wonderful state, and Utahns love to share photos of their favorite places," said Brett Stott, NIC Utah General Manager. "These backgrounds are just one of the many useful things to see and do at Utah.gov.”

Utah.gov is a great resource for state digital government services. To learn more and discover other services, visit Utah.gov.

About NIC Utah

NIC Utah, the Salt Lake City-based official digital government partner for the state of Utah, manages Utah.gov, the entry point to over 1,000 online services and benefits over 3.2 million residents in the state of Utah. Utah.gov provides citizens and businesses with more convenient options for interacting with government. Through Utah.gov, citizens can find public meetings, renew their vehicle registration, buy a hunting and fishing license, register a business, find a transparent state budget, and much more. Utah.gov received 11 awards in 2019. Utah.gov is one of the nation’s most honored state websites. NIC Utah is part of NIC's family of companies.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/UtahGov
Facebook: http://www.utah.gov/facebook/
RSS feeds: http://www.utah.gov/connect/feeds.html
Utah blogs: http://www.utah.gov/blogs/

About NIC Inc.

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kan., NIC partners with the majority of U.S. states to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences such as applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.

