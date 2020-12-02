Cinemark Shares Big-Screen Joy this Season with a Sleigh Full of Giveaways and Classic Holiday Films in December

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, is making the holidays merrier with movies and sharing big-screen joy with giveaways for moviegoers across the U.S. this December, as well as bringing back everyone’s favorite holiday films. Cinemark Private Watch Parties offer the perfect way for friends and families to make memories together and enjoy an entertaining escape within their trusted group. Private Watch Parties can be booked now for the rest of the year at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app for more than 25 classic holiday films, as well as this year’s latest titles. For all information on films in theatres and the holiday giveaways, visit Cinemark.com/holiday.

“While gatherings will certainly be different this year, Cinemark welcomes friends and families across the U.S. to make the holidays merrier with movies as we bring back some of the most cherished films to celebrate the wonder and magic of the season,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark CMO. “We are also thrilled to spread holiday cheer with numerous prizes and giveaways throughout the season, including our incredibly popular Private Watch Parties. Whether looking for a small get-together to get in the holiday spirit or a cinematic New Year’s Eve countdown, Cinemark looks forward to helping you celebrate and make memories with loved ones.”