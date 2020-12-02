Cinemark Shares Big-Screen Joy this Season with a Sleigh Full of Giveaways and Classic Holiday Films in December
Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, is making the holidays merrier with movies and sharing big-screen joy with giveaways for moviegoers across the U.S. this December, as well as bringing back everyone’s favorite holiday films. Cinemark Private Watch Parties offer the perfect way for friends and families to make memories together and enjoy an entertaining escape within their trusted group. Private Watch Parties can be booked now for the rest of the year at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app for more than 25 classic holiday films, as well as this year’s latest titles. For all information on films in theatres and the holiday giveaways, visit Cinemark.com/holiday.
“While gatherings will certainly be different this year, Cinemark welcomes friends and families across the U.S. to make the holidays merrier with movies as we bring back some of the most cherished films to celebrate the wonder and magic of the season,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark CMO. “We are also thrilled to spread holiday cheer with numerous prizes and giveaways throughout the season, including our incredibly popular Private Watch Parties. Whether looking for a small get-together to get in the holiday spirit or a cinematic New Year’s Eve countdown, Cinemark looks forward to helping you celebrate and make memories with loved ones.”
A Sleigh Full of Giveaways
Cinemark will be making December merry and bright with deals and giveaways that are certain to spread holiday cheer. Through its Gift a Private Party campaign, customers who purchase a Private Watch Party from Dec. 4 through Dec. 12 will be sent a $20 discount to gift a Private Watch Party to a friend or family member.
Cinemark will also tie a bow around the holiday with its 12 Days of Merry Giveaways. Every day from Dec. 14 through 25, moviegoers can try to unwrap their prize at Cinemark.com by playing an instant-win game, which will randomly select winners throughout the 12 days. Prizes will vary and will include Private Watch Parties, Cinemark gift cards, everyone’s favorite movie theatre popcorn and more.
Give the Gift of Movies
When making a list and checking it twice, Cinemark has the perfect gift for shoppers looking to find something special for the movie lover in their life. For every $35 spent on a Cinemark gift card, customers will receive a $5 bonus coupon. Just for the holiday season, all Movie Club gifts are 20 percent off. For $9.99 per month, Cinemark Movie Club members enjoy exclusive benefits including ticket and concession discounts, waived online fees and rollover tickets. Memberships can be purchased for gifting in three-, six- and 12-month increments. For full details on how to give the gift of movies this season, visit Cinemark.com/gift-guide.
