 

Progressive Care Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 17:11  |  23   |   |   

MIAMI, FL, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire-- Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that on November 9th it confidentially submitted a draft Registration Statement on Form S-1 to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the occurrence and timing of the planned initial public offering of the Company’s common shares. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Carlos Rangel
786-212-3459
carlosr@pharmcorx.com




Disclaimer

