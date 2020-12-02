 

Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 17:20  |  111   |   |   

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (“Luminar”), the global leader in automotive lidar hardware and software technology, and Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (“Gores Metropoulos”) (Nasdaq: GMHI, GMHIU and GMHIW), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC and an affiliate of Metropoulos and Co., today announced the completion of their previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”). The combined company will retain the Luminar Technologies, Inc. name and will commence trading on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol “LAZR” on December 3, 2020. The Business Combination was approved at a special meeting of Gores Metropoulos stockholders on December 1, 2020.

The successful completion of the Business Combination is reinforced by several landmark achievements in 2020, including the introduction of Luminar’s Iris LiDAR and software products for series production across all three industry verticals: consumer vehicles, trucking, and robo-taxis. Earlier this year, Luminar signed the industry’s first production deal for autonomous consumer vehicles with Volvo Cars, while also recently striking deals with Daimler Truck AG and Intel’s Mobileye. Following the Business Combination, Luminar expects to accelerate commercial growth across its over 50 commercial partners while further expanding its autonomous software and Proactive safety ADAS solutions. Luminar’s Iris is designed into vehicle models planned to commence series production starting in 2022.

“This is an incredibly proud moment for the entire Luminar team and a milestone for the industry at large,” said Austin Russell, Founder and CEO of Luminar. “Over the past few years, we’ve made the transition from a technology development startup to now a global provider of autonomous systems to many of the world’s largest OEMs and commercial trucking players to power their autonomous future in production. We look forward to accelerating widespread commercial adoption of autonomy and proactive safety solutions and embarking on the next phase of our journey as a public company, which will solidify our leadership position well into the future and enable autonomy at an unprecedented scale.”

Seite 1 von 5


Gores Metropoulos Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Luminar - Lidar-Systeme für autonomes Fahren
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination Luminar Technologies, Inc. (“Luminar”), the global leader in automotive lidar hardware and software technology, and Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (“Gores Metropoulos”) (Nasdaq: GMHI, GMHIU and GMHIW), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Salesforce Announces Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Lost Money in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.?
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Kandi ...
MedMen Announces Delay Filing of Financial Statements for the First Fiscal Quarter of 2021, Ended ...
AWS Announces Four Storage Innovations
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update – VSS Unity Preparing For First Rocket Powered Flight ...
AWS Announces Amazon DevOps Guru
AWS Announces the Next Version of Amazon Aurora Serverless, a New Capability that Makes it Easier ...
Vodafone Business and RingCentral Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver New Cloud-based ...
Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Slack
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ...
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Gores Metropoulos, Inc. Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business Combination With Luminar Technologies, Inc.
20.11.20
 Luminar Accelerates Commercial Momentum With Mobileye Design Win
10.11.20
Luminar Increases Guidance; Accelerating Deals
06.11.20
Luminar to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:19 Uhr
68
Luminar - Lidar-Systeme für autonomes Fahren
03.09.20
7
Bringt $LAZR das Depot zum strahlen?
24.08.20
1
Luminar geht über Gores Metropoulos an die Börse