Latécoère Information Regarding the Voting Rights and Shares Required by the Article
LATECOERE (Paris:LAT):
DATE
NUMBER OF SHARES
TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
November 30, 2020
94,818,518
Number of theoretical voting rights * : 94,888,922
Number of exercisable voting rights** : 94,728,622
* Total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.) (Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations).
** Total number of voting rights excluding shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005492/en/
