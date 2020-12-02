Fifth Third Bancorp Builds Upon Healthcare Industry M&A and Investment Banking Capabilities with Acquisition of Hammond Hanlon Camp LLC

“As Fifth Third continues to seek opportunities to build upon the strength of its healthcare team, the addition of H2C further deepens the value we provide to the industry,” said Kevin Lavender, executive vice president and head of Commercial Banking. “The healthcare industry is complex and dynamic. Given its concentrated expertise and its client-focused culture, we believe H2C is a great strategic fit for Fifth Third and its existing healthcare team.”

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) announced today that Fifth Third Acquisition Holdings, LLC., has agreed to acquire Hammond Hanlon Camp LLC (“H2C”), a premier strategic advisory and investment banking firm focused on hospitals, health systems, and related organizations.

Founded in 2011, H2C has an emphasis on healthcare organizations with specialized expertise in the not-for-profit sector. Its core advisory services include mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, partnerships and strategic growth, capital markets and real estate investment banking.

With offices in Atlanta, Chicago, New York and San Diego, H2C leadership will report to Rob Schipper, head of Investment Banking. The addition expands Fifth Third’s Investment Banking and M&A group to more than 110 professionals, with experience advising a range of industry sectors, including consumer, diversified industrial, downstream petroleum, business and technology-enabled services, renewable energy and healthcare.

The announcement underscores Fifth Third’s commitment to develop a robust, best-in-class healthcare platform and builds upon Fifth Third’s acquisition of Coker Capital in 2018. Over the last decade, the Bank’s healthcare team has expanded its breadth and expertise to become one of the top platforms to middle-market and corporate clients. It serves one of the largest and fastest growing segments of the U.S. economy.

“The specialized capabilities brought by H2C strategically complement the healthcare team’s expertise,” added Lavender. “The combination will create an unparalleled offering to help healthcare organizations across the country achieve its goals.”

The H2C leadership team has more than 230 years of combined healthcare transaction experience and includes veteran healthcare investment bankers Michael Hammond, Bill Hanlon, PJ Camp, Thomas Barry, Rich Bayman and Victoria Poindexter.

“We are very excited to join forces with Fifth Third, and believe that together we will be ideally positioned with the breadth of capabilities and depth of expertise necessary to address the complex challenges facing our healthcare clients now and in the future,” said Bill Hanlon, principal and co-founder of H2C. “As our clients grow increasingly large and more sophisticated, combining with Fifth Third ensures that we have the resources and intellectual capital to meet our clients’ demand for forward-looking counsel and high-quality investment banking services.”