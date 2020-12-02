 

Fifth Third Bancorp Builds Upon Healthcare Industry M&A and Investment Banking Capabilities with Acquisition of Hammond Hanlon Camp LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 17:30  |  85   |   |   

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) announced today that Fifth Third Acquisition Holdings, LLC., has agreed to acquire Hammond Hanlon Camp LLC (“H2C”), a premier strategic advisory and investment banking firm focused on hospitals, health systems, and related organizations.

“As Fifth Third continues to seek opportunities to build upon the strength of its healthcare team, the addition of H2C further deepens the value we provide to the industry,” said Kevin Lavender, executive vice president and head of Commercial Banking. “The healthcare industry is complex and dynamic. Given its concentrated expertise and its client-focused culture, we believe H2C is a great strategic fit for Fifth Third and its existing healthcare team.”

Founded in 2011, H2C has an emphasis on healthcare organizations with specialized expertise in the not-for-profit sector. Its core advisory services include mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, partnerships and strategic growth, capital markets and real estate investment banking.

With offices in Atlanta, Chicago, New York and San Diego, H2C leadership will report to Rob Schipper, head of Investment Banking. The addition expands Fifth Third’s Investment Banking and M&A group to more than 110 professionals, with experience advising a range of industry sectors, including consumer, diversified industrial, downstream petroleum, business and technology-enabled services, renewable energy and healthcare.

The announcement underscores Fifth Third’s commitment to develop a robust, best-in-class healthcare platform and builds upon Fifth Third’s acquisition of Coker Capital in 2018. Over the last decade, the Bank’s healthcare team has expanded its breadth and expertise to become one of the top platforms to middle-market and corporate clients. It serves one of the largest and fastest growing segments of the U.S. economy.

“The specialized capabilities brought by H2C strategically complement the healthcare team’s expertise,” added Lavender. “The combination will create an unparalleled offering to help healthcare organizations across the country achieve its goals.”

The H2C leadership team has more than 230 years of combined healthcare transaction experience and includes veteran healthcare investment bankers Michael Hammond, Bill Hanlon, PJ Camp, Thomas Barry, Rich Bayman and Victoria Poindexter.

“We are very excited to join forces with Fifth Third, and believe that together we will be ideally positioned with the breadth of capabilities and depth of expertise necessary to address the complex challenges facing our healthcare clients now and in the future,” said Bill Hanlon, principal and co-founder of H2C. “As our clients grow increasingly large and more sophisticated, combining with Fifth Third ensures that we have the resources and intellectual capital to meet our clients’ demand for forward-looking counsel and high-quality investment banking services.”

Seite 1 von 3
Fifth Third Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fifth Third Bancorp Builds Upon Healthcare Industry M&A and Investment Banking Capabilities with Acquisition of Hammond Hanlon Camp LLC Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) announced today that Fifth Third Acquisition Holdings, LLC., has agreed to acquire Hammond Hanlon Camp LLC (“H2C”), a premier strategic advisory and investment banking firm focused on hospitals, health systems, and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Salesforce Announces Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Lost Money in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.?
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Kandi ...
MedMen Announces Delay Filing of Financial Statements for the First Fiscal Quarter of 2021, Ended ...
AWS Announces Four Storage Innovations
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update – VSS Unity Preparing For First Rocket Powered Flight ...
AWS Announces Amazon DevOps Guru
AWS Announces the Next Version of Amazon Aurora Serverless, a New Capability that Makes it Easier ...
Vodafone Business and RingCentral Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver New Cloud-based ...
Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Slack
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ...
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Fifth Third Bancorp to Attend Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference
01.12.20
Fifth Third Bank Names Executive Vice President Kala Gibson Chief Enterprise Corporate Responsibility Officer & Head of Business Banking
16.11.20
Fifth Third Introduces the Fifth Third Cash/Back Card
09.11.20
Fifth Third Announces the Appointment of Jamie Leonard as Chief Financial Officer