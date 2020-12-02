FedEx to Acquire ShopRunner to Expand E-Commerce Capabilities

ShopRunner connects millions of consumers to more than 100 of their favorite brands, offering a seamless shopping experience across merchants, from inspiration through delivery. Members enjoy benefits including free two-day shipping, free returns, member-exclusive discounts, and seamless checkout. ShopRunner’s data-driven marketing and omnichannel enablement capabilities also help merchants acquire high-value customers and accelerate their digital innovation by using ShopRunner’s e-commerce platform.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) announced today that it has agreed to acquire ShopRunner, the e-commerce platform that connects online shoppers with their favorite merchants and brands. ShopRunner’s capabilities will complement and expand the FedEx e-commerce portfolio and are expected to create increased value for both merchants and consumers. The parties anticipate the acquisition to close by the end of the calendar year, and it is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

“The acquisition, once closed, aligns with our continued efforts to create an open, collaborative e-commerce ecosystem that helps merchants deliver seamless experiences for their customers,” said Raj Subramaniam, president and chief operating officer, FedEx Corporation. “We are committed to growing the ShopRunner platform and combining it with our global digital and logistics intelligence to create new possibilities in e-commerce.”

Once closed, the complementary nature of ShopRunner’s pre-purchase offerings combined with FedEx post-purchase logistics intelligence will enable merchants to attract and engage consumers at scale by providing innovative online shopping experiences. ShopRunner’s consumer experiences and omnichannel enablement capabilities are also anticipated to help unlock potential for FedEx as it continues to use data and technology to transform the end-to-end commerce experience.

Sam Yagan, CEO of ShopRunner, said, “In pursuit of our purpose of creating the future of retail, we have built the foundation of a cross-brand ecosystem to create a simple shopping experience for consumers and to aggregate the scale of our network for our partners’ benefit. The unparalleled reach and assets of FedEx will accelerate our existing capabilities and align with our goal of creating new products and services that advance a more open, collaborative e-commerce ecosystem.”