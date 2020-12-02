 Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner is Approved by Health Canada for Use Against the Virus that Causes COVID-19

Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner is approved to kill SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. (Photo: Microban 24)

For a product to claim it kills a specific pathogen, Health Canada must conduct a data review and provide approval. Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner has been tested by a third-party lab, in accordance with Health Canada’s testing guidelines, and was shown to kill SARS-CoV-2 in five minutes. In addition to providing an initial kill of the virus that causes COVID-19, Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner is approved to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses that cause common colds and the flu1. Microban 24 also provides a protective shield that keeps killing bacteria for up to 24 hours2, even when the surface is touched or contacted multiple times.

“Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner was introduced in February to give consumers a sanitizing product that works as hard as they do, providing protection against bacteria for up to 24 hours2,” said Martin Hettich, SVP North America Home Care, P&G. “As consumers shifted from their standard sanitizing routine to one focused on protecting their homes against the COVID-19 virus, Procter & Gamble has been diligently working with scientists and health experts to ensure that Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner provides the effectiveness against the COVID-19 virus that people need.”

While COVID-19 has been a primary concern for many Canadians over the past eight months, the Public Health Agency of Canada is stressing the importance of reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses, like the flu, this fall and winter as more important than ever.3 In addition to viral illnesses like the flu, the coming sick season is also the time of year when bacterial illnesses, such as strep throat, are more common.4 That’s why in 2020, it’s important to have a sanitizing tool that will initially kill both viruses and bacteria. However, Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner will also continue killing 99.9% of bacteria2 for 24 hours to provide consumers with peace of mind that their home is protected during a time when the spread of bacteria is top of mind.