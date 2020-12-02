 

Puma Exploration Closes $900,000 Private Placements

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 17:43  |  88   |   |   

RIMOUSKI, Quebec, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (“Puma”) is pleased to announce the closing of the fully subscribed ordinary units private placement for an amount of $450,000 and a first tranche of the Flow-Through units for an amount of $450,000 for a total of $900,000.

CLOSING OF FULLY SUBSCRIBED ORDINARY UNITS
The Company issued 3 million units at the price of $0.15 per Unit. Each unit comprises one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant gives its holder the right to purchase one common share at a price of $0.25 per share until December 02, 2022.

In connection with the private placement, the company has paid cash finders' fees in an amount of $29,340 and issued 195,600 finders' warrants, each entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of Puma at a price of $0.15 for 24 months. All securities issued to purchasers and finders under the offering are subject to a four-month holding period from the date of issuance of the securities, pursuant to applicable securities legislation and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The placement has received the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

One insider of the company participated in the placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $60,000. The insider purchased units under the same terms as the other investors. The participation of the insider is exempt from the formal valuation and shareholder approval requirements pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 -- Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, on the basis that the fair market value of such participation or the consideration paid by such insiders does not exceed 25 percent of the market capitalization of the company.

CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCHE OF FLOW-THROUGH UNITS
Puma Exploration announces the closing of a first tranche of the Flow-Through private placement for an amount of $450,000. The Company issued 2,250,000 Flow-Through units at the price of $0.20 per Unit. Each unit comprises one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant gives its holder the right to purchase one common share at a price of $0.25 per share until December 02, 2022.

In connection with the private placement, the company has paid cash finders' fees in an amount of $35,440 and issued 177,200 finders' warrants, each entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of Puma at a price of $0.20 for 24 months. All securities issued to purchasers and finders under the offering are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance of the securities, pursuant to applicable securities legislation and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The placement has received the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Seite 1 von 3
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Puma Exploration Closes $900,000 Private Placements RIMOUSKI, Quebec, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (“Puma”) is pleased to announce the closing of the fully subscribed ordinary units private placement for an amount of $450,000 and a first tranche of the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
iBio Selected to Produce ATB Therapeutics’ Bioengineered Antibody-Toxin Fusion Proteins
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
CytoDyn Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Trial for NASH
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz für ein Update über das COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve First Authorization in the World for a Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
Ovid Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 NEPTUNE Clinical Trial of OV101 for the Treatment of Angelman ...
Monarch Casino Resort Spa Applauds the Black Hawk City Council for Removing the $100 Limit on ...
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC adds ex-Johnson & Johnson Senior Commercial leader, Will Urban-Smith, to its Sales & Marketing ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:50 Uhr
Tagesausblick für 03.12.: DAX weiter ohne Esprit. Nordex, Zalando und Indexüberprüfung im Fokus!
17:26 Uhr
Musterdepot & wikifolio – Update 49/2020
15:29 Uhr
goldinvest.de: Sitka Gold sichert sich weitere 130 Claims auf RC-Gold-Projekt im Yukon
13:59 Uhr
Osisko Development Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
13:00 Uhr
Regulus Closes Transaction with Osisko Gold Royalties
12:11 Uhr
Rohstoffe: Goldrausch - 02.12.2020 | Gold - Silber - Platin - Palladium
10:30 Uhr
Creativity and Teamwork Take DigiPlex to an Unprecedented 14 Marketing Awards in 2020
09:12 Uhr
Videoausblick: Trump blockiert Stimulus!
08:40 Uhr
Marktüberblick: US-Dollar unter Druck
08:10 Uhr
Einschätzung: Weihnachtsrally oder erst noch Korrektur?

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:07 Uhr
11
GOLD: Droht der harte Cut?
13:53 Uhr
48.778
GOLD und SILBER - Charttechnik und Trading
12:50 Uhr
67.197
Gold und Silber vor neuen Allzeithochs...
30.11.20
525
Gold Chartanalyse von Kagels Trading
10.11.20
14
Gold explodiert, weil Trump verliert?