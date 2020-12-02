 

Lifequest Subsidiary, Biopipe Global and its Joint Venture Partner, Biopipe Innovation, Bangladesh Receive $410,000 in Orders for Zero Sludge Biopipe Sewage Wastewater Treatment Plants 

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- LIFEQUEST WORLD CORP (LQWC) subsidiary,Biopipe Global Corp., which developed the world’s only highly scalable onsite sludge, odor and chemical free sewage wastewater treatment technology, is pleased to announce that its joint venture in Bangladesh has received new orders totaling $410,000.

Ekram Zaman, Executive Directorof BiopipeInnovation,said, “We previously stated that our sales activity had picked up and we are pleased to have received $410,000 inorders. Thesales pipeline remains robust and we expect to close a few more before the end of the year. We are augmenting our engineering teamwith the hiring of two additional engineersin anticipation of increasing order and installation activity.”  

Enes Kutluca, CEO of Biopipe,said, “Since joining Biopipe Innovation, Ekram has been phenomenal in streamlining operations and sales strategy and we are seeing the results. We are also making progress in Turkey and expect to install the first of several plants for Izmirmunicipality in the next few weeks. Over the last two months, our proposal activity has picked up significantly in all the countries we are currently operating in and expect 2021 to be an exciting year for Biopipe.”

About Lifequest & Biopipe

Lifequest offers both effluent treatment (ETP) and sewage treatment (STP) solutions. Biopipe, a wholly owned subsidiary, has developed a patented 100% sludge-free, chemical-free, odor-free, silent, easy to assemble and install, scalable, low cost, ecological and virtually maintenance-free onsite sewage wastewater treatment system. It treats both grey and black water.  The treated water exceeds EU and all local standards for discharge and can be reused for irrigation, flushing and cleaning.  Our Abrimix ETP solution is a highly efficient and cost-effective industrial wastewater treatment system that is vastly superior to Dissolved Air Floatation (DAF) systems.

www.lifequestcorp.com
https://www.biopipe.co/
Contact: info@biopipe.co

Biopipe Innovation, Bangladesh
Name: Ekram Zaman
Email: ezaman@biopipe.co
Phone: +880 1711991276

Investor Relations
TraDigital Marketing Group, Inc.
Kevin McGrath
+1-646-418-7002
kevin@tradigitalir.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events.  Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements.  Words such as "will," "will be," "anticipate," "predict," “expect” "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of the Company and are difficult to predict.  Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: future revenues, expenditures, capital, the adequacy of the Company's current cash and working capital to fund present and planned operations, and the growth through joint ventures. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, can be found in our current Disclosure Statements at www.otcmarkets.com. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


