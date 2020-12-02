VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. Awarded Notice of Allowance From US Patent and Trademark Office for VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Process Technology (“VEPT”)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX VENTURE: "VRB") (OTCBB:"APAFF") (FRANKFURT:"NWN") (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a notice of allowance for the US Patent Application invented by Dr. Francois Cardarelli referenced US 2020/0157696 A1 and entitled “Metallurgical and Chemical Process For Recovering Vanadium And Iron Values From Vanadiferous Titanomagnetite and Vanadiferous Feedstocks.”



Adriaan Bakker, VanadiumCorp's Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Strengthening our Intellectual Property Portfolio “IP” is integral to our business strategy as we move forward with commercialization plans in 2021. Our wholly owned VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Process Technology (“VEPT”) represents green and efficient recovery of vanadium with all by-products which is the key to advancing vanadium redox flow batteries “VRFB, VRB”. This new patent will provide VanadiumCorp exclusivity in the USA for a period of twenty years from the filing date of the patent application. Patent issuance from USPTO is anticipated in Q1, 2021.”