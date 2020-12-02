 

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. Awarded Notice of Allowance From US Patent and Trademark Office for VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Process Technology (“VEPT”)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 17:30  |  84   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX VENTURE: "VRB") (OTCBB:"APAFF") (FRANKFURT:"NWN") (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a notice of allowance for the US Patent Application invented by Dr. Francois Cardarelli referenced US 2020/0157696 A1 and entitled “Metallurgical and Chemical Process For Recovering Vanadium And Iron Values From Vanadiferous Titanomagnetite and Vanadiferous Feedstocks.”

Adriaan Bakker, VanadiumCorp's Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Strengthening our Intellectual Property Portfolio “IP” is integral to our business strategy as we move forward with commercialization plans in 2021. Our wholly owned VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Process Technology (“VEPT”) represents green and efficient recovery of vanadium with all by-products which is the key to advancing vanadium redox flow batteries “VRFB, VRB”. This new patent will provide VanadiumCorp exclusivity in the USA for a period of twenty years from the filing date of the patent application. Patent issuance from USPTO is anticipated in Q1, 2021.”

Jurisdictions where patent protection for VEPT is filed and pending:

  • European Union [EP 18757453.8]
  • Canada [CA 3032329 A1]
  • United States [US 2020/0157696 A1]
  • Australia [AU 2018/225820]
  • India [IN 2019/17004662]
  • South Africa [ZA 2019/00743]

About VEPT

VEPT process and technology was invented by Dr. Francois Cardarelli in 2017 to address specific challenges and bottlenecks in the vanadium industry. VEPT was jointly owned and co-developed by Electrochem and VanadiumCorp over the past four years. VEPT was developed as a cost-effective, green and much higher yielding alternative to conventional pyro-metallurgical processes, for many new vanadium sources, such as calcine waste, steel slags and as a central process option of VanadiumCorp’s green development plan for its flagship Lac Dore Vanadium Project in Quebec, Canada. Electrochem’s in-house sulfation digestor built in February 2017, with a nameplate capacity up to 300 kg/month, facilitated subsequent trial production and successful testing of many global feedstocks provided by numerous global specialty steel, primary vanadium, hematite, and vanadiferous titano-magnetite “VTM” producers. The lower carbon footprint and maximum recovery of all metal values represent key advantages of VEPT over pollutive and limited recovery methods currently the mining industry. Metals recovered concurrently with VEPT include vanadium pentoxide, vanadyl sulfate, iron (II) sulfate heptahydrate (copperas), silica and titanium hydrolysate, which are all products with strong demand and market forecast.

Seite 1 von 3
Vanadiumcorp Resource Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. Awarded Notice of Allowance From US Patent and Trademark Office for VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Process Technology (“VEPT”) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX VENTURE: "VRB") (OTCBB:"APAFF") (FRANKFURT:"NWN") (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
iBio Selected to Produce ATB Therapeutics’ Bioengineered Antibody-Toxin Fusion Proteins
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
CytoDyn Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Trial for NASH
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz für ein Update über das COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve First Authorization in the World for a Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
Ovid Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 NEPTUNE Clinical Trial of OV101 for the Treatment of Angelman ...
Monarch Casino Resort Spa Applauds the Black Hawk City Council for Removing the $100 Limit on ...
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC adds ex-Johnson & Johnson Senior Commercial leader, Will Urban-Smith, to its Sales & Marketing ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. Acquires All Patent Rights and the Entire VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Process Technology (“VEPT”) Intellectual Property Portfolio