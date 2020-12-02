 

CARREFOUR Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares

Regulatory News:

CARREFOUR (Paris:CA):

Date

Total number of
issued shares

Real number of voting
rights (excluding
treasury shares)

Theoretical number of
voting rights (including
treasury shares)*

30 November 2020

817 623 840

1 030 277 720

1 039 735 259

*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers.

CARREFOUR
 French société anonyme with a share capital of 2 044 059 600 €
Registered office: 93 avenue de Paris 91300 Massy – France
Registered at the Commercial and Companies Registry under number 652 014 051

Wertpapier


