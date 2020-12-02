Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

CARREFOUR Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Regulatory News: CARREFOUR (Paris:CA): Date Total number of issued shares Real number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares) Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)* 30 November 2020 817 623 840 1 030 277 720 1 039 735 …



