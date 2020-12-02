 

MedinCell Videoconference and Publication of the 2020-2021 Half-year Results, on December 9, 2020

MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL) will hold a video conference for its shareholders and the financial community on Wednesday, December 9, to present the 2020-2021 half-year results for the period which ended on September 30, 2020:

  • 6.30 pm CET – Presentation and Q&A in French
  • 7.30 pm CET – Presentation and Q&A in English
  • Link to connect: invest.medincell.com/conference

An internet connection will be required to access the conference and ask questions.

The Half-Year Financial report will be available in French on the MedinCell website, in the Investors section (invest.medincell.com), as well as on the website of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 130 people representing over 25 different nationalities.

