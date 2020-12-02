Asana Named One of the 2020 Best Workplaces for Parents by Great Place to Work and Fortune

Great Place to Work has honored leading work management platform Asana , Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), as one of the Best Workplaces for Parents in the U.S. In its ranking, Asana was recognized for its industry leading approach to providing a best in class experience for working parents and caregivers, and creating a people-first culture supporting all employees in light of the difficult challenges they’ve faced this year.

The recognition is the latest industry accolade for Asana as a leading workplace in 2020. Earlier this year, Great Place to Work and Fortune awarded Asana the #2 Best Small & Medium Workplace; #8 Best Workplace for Women; #1 Best Small & Medium Workplace in the Bay Area; #1 Best Workplace for Millennials; #1 Workplace in Technology; and #7 Best Small Workplace in Ireland. In May, Asana was recognized as one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces for the third year in a row.

“We're honored to be recognized as one of the best workplaces for working parents,” said Anna Binder, Head of People, Asana. “This award is particularly significant as the rhythm and pace of our work—and what constitutes a productive day—has changed. In fact, according to our Anatomy of Work: Remote Teams study, nearly 60% of global employees are working different hours now than before. The data also revealed 79% of caregivers have school-age children learning at home, while managing their work. While the award goes to Asana, the credit goes to the growing community of parents and caregivers, who continue to come together to foster dialogue and bring programs to life that make our company a place where everyone can thrive.”

Asana used the past year to strengthen its community of parents and caregivers, finding new ways to help them feel connected and supported no matter where they are. Starting with manager training on how to lead inclusively and have conversations about being a working parent, Asana built a shared understanding across the company about the needs of caregivers in 2020. To allow parents time to connect with their children and the rest of the caregiving community during the work day, Asana offers Asana Family Break, bringing in outside storytellers and magicians to host virtual, kid-oriented sessions.