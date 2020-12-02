DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 30 NOVEMBER 2020
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 02.12.2020, 17:45 | 33 | 0 |
French public limited company (société anonyme)
with a share capital of €1,533,798,045.00
Registered office : 1, cours Ferdinand de Lesseps
92500 Rueil-Malmaison – France
552 037 806 RCS Nanterre
www.vinci.com
DISCLOSURE
OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AS OF 30 NOVEMBER 2020
|Total number of shares
|613,519,218
|
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including treasury stock)
|613,519,218
|Number of voting rights (excluding treasury stock)
|562,061,523
This disclosure is on VINCI web site www.vinci.com
(section investors/financial information/regulatory information/7. monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company’s capital).
Attachment
Vinci Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0