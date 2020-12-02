COFACE SA: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital as at 30 November 2020

Paris, 2nd December 2020 - 17:45 COFACE SA: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital as at 30 November 2020 Total Number of Shares CapitalTheoretical Number of Voting Rights1Number of Real Voting …



