 

Quantum Genomics Enters into Exclusive Licensing and Collaboration Agreement with DongWha Pharm

Quantum Genomics to receive up to $18.5 million in upfront and milestone payments plus double-digit royalties on sales

DongWha Pharm to receive an exclusive license to develop and commercialize firibastat for the treatment of difficult to treat/resistant hypertension in South Korea

PARIS, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing a new drug class that directly targets the brain to treat difficult to treat/resistant hypertension, today announced it has entered into an exclusive licensing and collaboration agreement with DongWha Pharm to develop and commercialize firibastat in the Republic of Korea. After its last partnership in China, this new agreement is the third step of Quantum Genomics’ partnering strategy in Asia.

Under the terms of the agreement, DongWha will receive exclusive commercialization rights to firibastat for the treatment of difficult to treat/resistant hypertension in South Korea. Additionally, DongWha will join the global  study of difficult to treat/resistant hypertension in South Korea.

Quantum Genomics will receive upfront and milestone payments amounting up to $18.5 million, plus double-digit royalties on sales.

The population suffering from difficult to treat and resistant hypertension in the above territories is estimated to be about one million.

Located in Seoul, DongWha Pharm is the perfect partner to launch firibastat in South Korea. For 120 years, DongWha Pharm has established various infrastructures including R&D, distribution and a strong sales organisation close to Key Opinion Leaders.

“Since 1970, DongWha Pharm has achieved and maintained long-term partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies, among them Leo and Menarini.

“We are very much looking forward to working with DongWha Pharm on the clinical studies and then on the launch of firibastat,” mentioned Jean-Philippe Milon, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Genomics.

We are pleased to sign an exclusive contract for Firibastat of Quantum Genomics. Firibastat is a new class of drug entity that will satisfy the unmet needs of patients with difficult-to-treat/resistant hypertension or heart failure, and we believe that this partnership will increase our market share in the cardiovascular field. In addition, we will continue to expand our pipelines through the open innovation,” mentioned Ki-Whan Park, President and CEO of DongWha Pharm.

