 

SOLUTIONS 30 EXPANDS INTO THE UNITED KINGDOM

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 18:00  |  57   |   |   

Solutions 30 Group announced today that it has signed a deal to acquire 100% of Comvergent Holdings Limited (Comvergent). This transaction marks the entry of Solutions 30 into the UK market, which has strong development potential in the field of fixed and mobile telecommunications. In 2019, Comvergent had sales close to €17.5 million. The company will be fully consolidated in Solutions 30 Group’s financial statements as from December 1, 2020.

Founded in 2005, Comvergent has developed a range of multi-technical services dedicated to rolling out and maintaining wireless networks. Based near Chester in North West England, the company operates throughout the United Kingdom with a team of technicians spread across the country. Comvergent has been working for more than 10 years with major telecom equipment manufacturers, including Ericsson, Nokia and Huawei. In recent years, the company has positioned itself in key markets for mobile networks and grown as result, a trend which is expected to intensify with the arrival of 5G networks.

This acquisition is fully in line with Solutions 30’s growth strategy and marks the first step in its deployment in the United Kingdom. Solutions 30 is gaining a foothold in the UK telecommunications market and intends to offer its range of multi-technical proximity services for fixed and mobile networks.

Paul Garston, Managing Director of Comvergent commented, “the strategy we have pursued over the last five years has enabled us to consolidate the operational and commercial foundations of our business. Our integration into the Solutions 30 group provides us with the financial resources we need to capture the potential of our markets and take full advantage of the growth opportunities available to us. Comvergent will also be able to build on Solutions 30’s track-record in Europe to strengthen its positioning and accelerate its growth.”

Franck D’Aloia, COO in charge of transformation for Solutions 30, states, “I’m very pleased to welcome the Comvergent teams to Solutions 30 Group. After the acquisition of Algor in Italy, announced a few days ago, Solutions 30 is relaunching its M&A strategy that was put on hold over the first nine months of the year due to the health crisis. This transaction reflects the Group’s ambition to strengthen its European footprint and position itself in fast-growing markets.”

Solutions 30 Group is now established in the United Kingdom through a new subsidiary, Solutions 30 UK Limited, which owns 100% of the shares and voting rights in Comvergent. The deal sees founder and Chairman John Roberts exit the business following a period of transitional support.

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 30 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 11,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, Poland, and the United Kingdom. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.
Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe Small Cap | Tech40 | CAC PME | SBF120 | CAC Mid 60. Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com

Contact

Analysts/investors:  Nathalie Boumendil | Tel: +33 (0)6 85 82 41 95 | nathalie.boumendil@solutions30.com
Press: Samuel Beaupain | Tel: + 352 2 777 4210 | media.relations@solutions30.com

Attachment


SOLUTIONS 30 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SOLUTIONS 30 EXPANDS INTO THE UNITED KINGDOM Solutions 30 Group announced today that it has signed a deal to acquire 100% of Comvergent Holdings Limited (Comvergent). This transaction marks the entry of Solutions 30 into the UK market, which has strong development potential in the field of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
iBio Selected to Produce ATB Therapeutics’ Bioengineered Antibody-Toxin Fusion Proteins
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
CytoDyn Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Trial for NASH
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz für ein Update über das COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve First Authorization in the World for a Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
Ovid Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 NEPTUNE Clinical Trial of OV101 for the Treatment of Angelman ...
Monarch Casino Resort Spa Applauds the Black Hawk City Council for Removing the $100 Limit on ...
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC adds ex-Johnson & Johnson Senior Commercial leader, Will Urban-Smith, to its Sales & Marketing ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:46 Uhr
Solutions 30: Standard form for the notification of Home Member State
13.11.20
Notification of major shareholding
13.11.20
Solutions 30: Voluntary Notification of major shareholding
10.11.20
SOLUTIONS 30: STRATEGIC ACQUISITION FOR MOBILE NETWORKS IN ITALY
04.11.20
Solutions 30: SOLID REVENUE GROWTH IN THE THIRD QUARTER