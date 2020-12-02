 

6K Additive Adds World-Class Talent to Expand Metal Powder Production Team

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 18:00  |  55   |   |   

Key technical and production hires support 6K production launch for world's only sustainably-sourced metal powders

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 6K and 6K Additive, the world's leading developer of additive manufacturing powders derived from sustainable sources, today announced the addition of several highly experienced additive manufacturing experts to the team. The new members bring extensive knowledge in quality, powder manufacturing and process as the organization begins production of its onyx line of AM premium powders in its recently commissioned 40,000 sq ft "lights out" facility.

"Adding these experienced leaders to the team underpins our strategy of advancing premium powders in the additive manufacturing space," says Frank Roberts, President of 6K Additive. "Each new member brings deep domain expertise as well as an incredible passion for success, quality and leadership to the team. Their combined 100+ year's expertise in AM powder, materials engineering and metalurgy will allow us to rapidly achieve the quality and production demands brought about by leading organizations in the medical, aerospace and defense markets who drive the application requirements for advanced materials."

The recent additions to the team include:

  • Dr. George Meng, Director of Process for Additive
    • Dr. Meng joins 6K from GE Aviation where he developed and industrialized a new powder for Plasma Suspension Spray coating, and a new no-line-of-sight thermal spray process for a large critical Ti-based system. Dr. Meng also worked for GE Power and led the successful development and industrialization of abradable coatings across different gas turbine engines. Dr. Meng won the highest manufacturing engineering award globally at GE Power. Prior to GE, Meng worked at Praxair Surface Technologies, where he was responsible for developing new gas atomized powders. His work included developing new quasi-crystalline powders in collaboration with a Nobel Chemistry Prize recipient.
  • John Meyer, Director of Technology, AM Products
    • Meyer joins 6K from Carpenter Technology Corporation where he was responsible for powder technology and process improvement as Principal Metallurgist. Meyer also managed the powder metallurgy group for its five powder production facilities worldwide including oversight of new product implementation, process technology integration, and support of powder metallurgy. Since 2016 Meyer has served as the Materials Subcommittee Chairman for the SAE Aerospace Material Systems – Additive Manufacturing standards and is also a member of the ASM International and American Powder Metallurgy Institute.
  • Dave Novotnak, Production Process Manager, AM Products
    • Novotnak comes to 6K having spent over 30 years as an expert in materials and metallurgical engineering. Prior to joining 6K Novotnak held the position of Senior Materials Engineer at Carpenter Powders having spent close to 20 years in progressing powder manufacturing processes. Novotnak also brings direct materials application experience in aerospace having spent 14 years at Pratt & Whitney as Senior Metallurgical Engineer.
  • Joe Muha, Quality Manager, AM Products
    • Muha is a 30 plus year veteran in AM powders having held the position of Principle Powder Metallurgist for Carpenter Powders and Quality Engineer. Prior to that, Muha held the position of Quality Engineer and Chem Lab Supervisor for ATI Powder Metals. Muha also spent 15 years at Crucible Research where he was responsible for research and quality assurance.

6K's UniMelt system is the world's only microwave production-scale plasma. With a highly uniform and precise plasma zone with zero contamination, it is capable of high throughput production of advanced materials including Onyx In718 and Onyx Ti64 AM powders. 6K's UniMelt technology can also spheroidize ferrous alloys like SS17-4PH, SS316, other nickel superalloys including Inconel 625, HX, cobalt-base alloys like CoCr, refractory metals like Mo, W, Re, reactive alloys such as Ti-6-4, TiAl, Al alloys, as well as high-temperature ceramics such as MY and YSZ. 6K Additive recently commissioned its first two UniMelt microwave plasma production systems for Nickel alloy and Ti64 manufacturing. The company also recently announced a million dollar DLA award to convert US defense scrap to premium AM powder. Organizations looking to sample 6K powders are encouraged to visit www.6Kinc.com to learn more.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

6K Additive Adds World-Class Talent to Expand Metal Powder Production Team Key technical and production hires support 6K production launch for world's only sustainably-sourced metal powders NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - 6K and 6K Additive, the world's leading developer of additive manufacturing …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
TIDAL Releases 'My 2020 Rewind' for Members to Look Back at their Year in Music
On Track: Battista Hypercar Completes High Speed Test Programme In Nardò
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
PICOSUN Sprinter disrupts fast batch ALD on 300 mm wafers
Dematic to Commission New Automated National Distribution Centre for Woolworths in Sydney
LOCTOTE returns to its crowdfunding roots in a new Kickstarter campaign
Dubber Launches Global Channel Partner Program for Cisco Resellers
AVCtechnologies Completes Strategic Acquisition of Ribbon's Kandy Communications
Titel
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
Germany to Invest €10 Billion in Start-Up Support
F-LANE: Accelerating Female Empowerment globally in times of COVID-19
Lundin Mining Provides Operational Outlook & Shareholder Returns Update
Global Superstar Jennifer Lopez Releases Explosive New Single "In The Morning"
Nanoform Finland Plc, Interim Report January - September 2020, November 27th, 2020 at 08: 00 a.m. Finnish time
Over 100 best Hospitality leaders awarded in Hozpitality Group's 6th Middle East Hospitality ...
Barilla Foundation and Food Tank announce the event: "Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork - Setting the Stage for the UN 2021 Food Systems ...
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments