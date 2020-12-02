 

DGAP-News Vonovia SE: Vonovia Acquires 1,000 Apartments in Kiel

DGAP-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Acquisition
Vonovia SE: Vonovia Acquires 1,000 Apartments in Kiel (news with additional features)

02.12.2020 / 18:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Vonovia Acquires 1,000 Apartments in Kiel

- Increasing activities in the state capital

- High-quality apartments are a perfect fit to Vonovia's existing neighborhoods

- Nothing changes for tenants

- All 12 employees will be taken on

 

Bochum, Germany, December 2, 2020. Vonovia is acquiring around 1,000 apartments in Kiel from the Danish company H&L Ejendomme A/S. The two parties agreed on a purchase contract for the acquisition today. They have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The antitrust authorities already gave their approval on 27 November 2020, the transaction is expected to close on December 30, 2020.

"We are excited to expand our footprint in Kiel with this high-quality, sustainable portfolio. We have very close ties to the city and its people, and we have been managing our portfolio in line with social criteria for decades. As part of urban society, our goal is to provide our tenants with attractive homes at fair prices. We develop our neighborhoods in a socially responsible way - for example, by making senior-friendly renovations," says Dirk Brunnert, Managing Director of the North Region for Vonovia. The newly acquired buildings are in central locations in the federal state capital. The previous owner has been putting this portfolio together since 2007. "The two portfolios go very well together, and we will be able to smoothly integrate the new apartments into our neighborhoods. All lease agreements will of course retain their validity - we are fully aware of our responsibility to our tenants." Hence, this transaction will not change anything for the current tenants.

