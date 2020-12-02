Comcast RISE Awards Five Black-Owned, Small Businesses in Western Washington with Marketing Resources and Technology Makeovers

Comcast Business today announced that five small businesses in Western Washington received Comcast RISE program awards. The awards will allow these businesses to receive consulting, media and creative production services from Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, or technology upgrades from Comcast Business, based on their specific needs. The news is part of Comcast’s broader announcement of more than 700 businesses that were selected as winners in the first round of Comcast RISE. Recipients in 285 cities in 29 states include a diverse roster of small business from restaurants and salons, to professional services and retail shops.

The first phase of Comcast RISE, which stands for “Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment,” focused on U.S. Black-owned, small businesses, which were hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent study from the National Bureau of Economic Research. Comcast RISE brings together two of the company’s brands — Comcast Business and Effectv, both with expertise in the small business space — to empower business owners with the expertise and resources needed to navigate the economic effects of the pandemic.

This week, the next phase of Comcast RISE opens eligibility to include Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC)-owned, small businesses. They can apply at www.ComcastRISE.com.

“Comcast RISE gives our local small businesses access to tools to help them survive the pandemic and thrive in the future. The small business community in our state is truly unique and resilient, and we are happy to play a role in helping during these stressful times so these businesses can return stronger than ever,” said Robert Brenner, Vice President of Comcast Business in Washington. “We are pleased to provide this first wave of businesses with support and open RISE to the entire BIPOC community statewide to continue this positive momentum.”

“Supporting small businesses is what we do daily at Effectv. We partner with them to understand their needs and help them grow, and we share and celebrate in their successes,” said Amy Nisenson, Vice President of Sales for Effectv in Washington state. “This is why we are especially proud to support our local small business community through this program, at a time when so many are struggling. Our goal is to help our partners and our communities come back as strong as possible, and RISE can play a role in making sure that happens.”