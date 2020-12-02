 

St. Luke’s Health Partners and Humana Announce Value-Based Agreement in Idaho

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 18:00  |  38   |   |   

St. Luke’s Health Partners and Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies, are announcing a new value-based care agreement that will benefit Humana Medicare Advantage HMO members.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005735/en/

The agreement with St. Luke’s Health Partners, effective Jan. 1, 2021, is in keeping with Humana’s long-standing commitment to value-based care, which emphasizes:

  • More personal time with health professionals and personalized care that is tailored to each person’s unique health situation;
  • Access to proactive health screenings and programs that are focused on preventing illness;
  • Improved care for people living with chronic conditions with a focus on avoiding health complications;
  • Leveraging technologies, such as data analytics, that connect physicians and help them work as a team to coordinate care around the patient; and
  • Reimbursement to physicians linked to the health outcomes of their patients rather than based solely on the quantity of services they provide (fee-for-service).

“We are grateful to share with St. Luke’s Health Partners a strong commitment to providing quality care while improving patient health outcomes in Idaho,” said Jesse Gamez, Humana Intermountain Medicare President. “This value-based agreement for Humana Medicare Advantage HMO members is an important part of helping our members achieve their best health while addressing their individual needs.”

Humana has an extensive and growing value-based care presence. As of Sept. 30, 2020, Humana has more than 2.7 million individual Medicare Advantage and commercial members who are cared for by 67,000 primary care physicians in more than 1,000 value-based relationships across 43 states and Puerto Rico. Humana’s total Medicare Advantage membership is more than 4.5 million members, which includes members affiliated with providers in value-based and standard Medicare Advantage settings.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About St. Luke’s Health Partners (SLHP)

St. Luke’s Health Partners (SLHP), a wholly owned subsidiary of St. Luke’s Health System in Idaho, is a financially and clinically integrated network made up of over 3,400 independent and employed healthcare providers. SLHP’s objective is to enable and facilitate effective population health management throughout Southern Idaho, and help members achieve their best possible health at the lowest total cost. Network partners include aligned employers, insurance carriers and governmental entities focused on unique efforts to bring value-based care to life. SLHP demonstrates expertise in population health and value-based care for 180,000 lives, with full accountability for managing over $1 billion of annual medical expense.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

More Information

Other providers are available in our network. The provider may also contract with other plans.

Y0040_IDHKZR3EN_C

Humana Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

St. Luke’s Health Partners and Humana Announce Value-Based Agreement in Idaho St. Luke’s Health Partners and Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies, are announcing a new value-based care agreement that will benefit Humana Medicare Advantage HMO members. This press release features …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Salesforce Announces Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Lost Money in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.?
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Kandi ...
MedMen Announces Delay Filing of Financial Statements for the First Fiscal Quarter of 2021, Ended ...
AWS Announces Four Storage Innovations
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update – VSS Unity Preparing For First Rocket Powered Flight ...
AWS Announces Amazon DevOps Guru
AWS Announces the Next Version of Amazon Aurora Serverless, a New Capability that Makes it Easier ...
Vodafone Business and RingCentral Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver New Cloud-based ...
Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Slack
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ...
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Orlando Family Physicians Now in Network for CarePlus Health Plans Medicare Advantage Members
19.11.20
Humana-Mays Healthcare Analytics 2020 Case Competition Winners Announced
18.11.20
Humana and Vancouver Clinic Team Up in SW Washington to Provide Medicare Advantage Beneficiaries Access to Additional Neighborhood Clinic
17.11.20
Humana Expands Medicare Advantage Offerings in Washington
17.11.20
CarePlus Health Plans Sends At-home Screening Kits to Members During COVID-19
12.11.20
For First Time, Humana Offering Medicare Advantage Health Plans in Massachusetts
12.11.20
Humana Delivers COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Assistance to Community Service Organizations in Ohio
11.11.20
Humana Inc. to Present at the Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference
10.11.20
Cano Health and Humana Relationship Expands Access to Health Care for Seniors in San Antonio and Las Vegas
10.11.20
Prime Healthcare and Humana Announce Network Agreements for Providence Medical Center and Saint John Hospital in Kansas