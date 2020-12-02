A majority of Americans, 56%, said 2020 has been the worst year of their entire lives, according to the results of a new Groupon survey. This year, however, wasn’t all bad, and if nothing else, the past 11 months have taught nearly 70% of those surveyed to be even more appreciative of family and friends than they were at the start of the year. To that end, nearly 70% of people also indicated that they’re more determined than ever to give their loved ones the perfect gifts this year.

In a new Groupon holiday survey, nearly 70% of people say they're more appreciative of family and friends as a result of 2020's challenges. (Graphic: Business Wire).

The survey, commissioned by Groupon, polled 2,000 people from around the United States to find out how the pandemic and other events have impacted holiday gifting trends. The study also looked at how people are changing their approach to celebrating this year and what they’re looking forward to the most over the next few weeks.

“We know we’ll have a different kind of holiday season this year, but according to our research, people are going into it with a mindset of appreciation,” said Groupon’s Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Beugelmans. “As we head into the end of the year, people are searching for ways to show their friends and family how much they are loved and missed. Whether they are planning on giving personalized experiences or goods, shoppers are looking for meaningful ways to communicate how much they care. Plus, we’re finding that many people are planning to gift experiences they can do with their loved ones in a post-COVID world.”

Show the Love This Season

In addition to being more appreciative of family and friends, 65% of those surveyed said they plan to put more thought into this year’s gifts and 60% intend on giving more personalized items and experiences. A whopping 76% of those surveyed said they hope their gifts bring added cheer to the recipient and uplift their spirits. Sixty-five percent said they plan to spend as much or more than they did on gifts last year.

Treat Yo’ Self...You Won’t Be Alone

According to the survey results, self-gifting is expected to increase 35% this year as people look to treat themselves more for all they’ve missed out on in 2020. Seventy-seven percent said they plan to treat themselves with more gifts this holiday season, which is up from 57%. The average person plans to buy themselves six gifts with the top self-gifts identified by participants as dinner, clothes, staycation/road trip, wine delivery and spa packages.