One Liberty Properties, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend
GREAT NECK, N.Y., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE: OLP) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend for the Company’s common
stock of $0.45 per share. The dividend is payable on January 7, 2021 to stockholders of record as of December 17, 2020. The Company expects that this dividend will be included in 2021 taxable
income.
Contact:
One Liberty Properties
Investor Relations
Phone: (516) 466-3100
www.onelibertyproperties.com
