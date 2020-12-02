 

Chase Mobile App Named #1 in J.D. Power Wealth Management Mobile App Satisfaction Study

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 18:30  |  56   |   |   

The Chase Mobile app was named the #1 wealth management app in overall customer satisfaction, according to the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Wealth Management Mobile App Satisfaction Study.

The Chase Mobile app seamlessly integrates Chase banking and J.P. Morgan wealth management into one easy-to-use experience. Customers who invest with an advisor or on their own can trade, access research, and manage investments, bank accounts, credit cards, auto loans and mortgages conveniently from their mobile devices. Overall customer satisfaction jumped 18 points from the previous year, as the firm offered unlimited commission-free trades, made services like trading and transferring funds easier than ever, and improved navigation over the past year.

Customer account openings on J.P. Morgan’s self-directed online trading platform, You Invest surged more than 400% at the peak of the market volatility in March 2020 versus the daily January 2020 average, as more clients chose to take control of their investments with commission-free online trades.

In addition to overall satisfaction, the Chase Mobile app scored highest in the following categories:

  1. Range of services (up 30 points Year-over-Year)
  2. Clarity of information (up 19 points YoY)
  3. Ease of navigating app (up 19 points YoY)
  4. Appearance (up 13 points YoY)

“This is a big win to have our clients recognize that our app ranked #1 for mobile Wealth Management. Clients want investing made easy and to do it right from their phone. We think having J.P. Morgan investment capabilities and research right in your banking app is what makes us special,” said Kristin Lemkau, CEO of U.S. J.P. Morgan Wealth Management. “We are so proud of the mighty team in Digital Wealth management who worked so hard to make our clients’ mobile investing experience truly exceptional.”

Clients can see their You Invest self-directed account, robo-advised account, or accounts advised by a J.P. Morgan advisor in the same app as their banking accounts. They have access to unlimited, commission-free online stock and ETF trading, as well as options and mutual funds. Using the Chase Mobile app, both new and experienced investors have the ability to invest and grow their wealth over time. They can open an account and transfer funds in real-time. Clients have free access to J.P. Morgan’s award-winning1 equity research, which covers over 1,200 U.S. companies to help them make informed investment decisions. Clients can also access the latest news on their portfolio companies, educational content and market commentary.

Seite 1 von 2
JPMorgan Chase Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chase Mobile App Named #1 in J.D. Power Wealth Management Mobile App Satisfaction Study The Chase Mobile app was named the #1 wealth management app in overall customer satisfaction, according to the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Wealth Management Mobile App Satisfaction Study. The Chase Mobile app seamlessly integrates Chase banking and J.P. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Salesforce Announces Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Lost Money in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.?
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Kandi ...
MedMen Announces Delay Filing of Financial Statements for the First Fiscal Quarter of 2021, Ended ...
AWS Announces Four Storage Innovations
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update – VSS Unity Preparing For First Rocket Powered Flight ...
AWS Announces Amazon DevOps Guru
AWS Announces the Next Version of Amazon Aurora Serverless, a New Capability that Makes it Easier ...
Vodafone Business and RingCentral Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver New Cloud-based ...
Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Slack
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ...
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 48/20
25.11.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 25.11.2020 - 10.00 Uhr
25.11.20
ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds JPMorgan Chase & Co. Investors of Important December 23 Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – JPM
24.11.20
US-Großbank JPMorgan muss 250 Millionen Dollar Strafe zahlen
23.11.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax stagniert - Impfstoff-Hoffnungen verpuffen
19.11.20
JPMorgan Chase Names Reggie Chambers the New Head of Investor Relations
19.11.20
Chase and United Airlines Launch “Gateway to Giving” Campaign with $700,000 Donation to Feeding America and Virtual Education Event
18.11.20
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Declares Quarterly Coupon on Alerian MLP Index ETN
17.11.20
JPMorgan Chase Commits £2 Million to Boost Black and Ethnic Minority-Led Nonprofits in London
16.11.20
My Chase Plan Provides Cardmembers Payment Flexibility This Holiday Season

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.10.20
29
JP Morgan versucht auszubrechen!