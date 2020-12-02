Chase Mobile App Named #1 in J.D. Power Wealth Management Mobile App Satisfaction Study

The Chase Mobile app seamlessly integrates Chase banking and J.P. Morgan wealth management into one easy-to-use experience. Customers who invest with an advisor or on their own can trade, access research, and manage investments, bank accounts, credit cards, auto loans and mortgages conveniently from their mobile devices. Overall customer satisfaction jumped 18 points from the previous year, as the firm offered unlimited commission-free trades, made services like trading and transferring funds easier than ever, and improved navigation over the past year.

The Chase Mobile app was named the #1 wealth management app in overall customer satisfaction, according to the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Wealth Management Mobile App Satisfaction Study.

Customer account openings on J.P. Morgan’s self-directed online trading platform, You Invest surged more than 400% at the peak of the market volatility in March 2020 versus the daily January 2020 average, as more clients chose to take control of their investments with commission-free online trades.

In addition to overall satisfaction, the Chase Mobile app scored highest in the following categories:

Range of services (up 30 points Year-over-Year) Clarity of information (up 19 points YoY) Ease of navigating app (up 19 points YoY) Appearance (up 13 points YoY)

“This is a big win to have our clients recognize that our app ranked #1 for mobile Wealth Management. Clients want investing made easy and to do it right from their phone. We think having J.P. Morgan investment capabilities and research right in your banking app is what makes us special,” said Kristin Lemkau, CEO of U.S. J.P. Morgan Wealth Management. “We are so proud of the mighty team in Digital Wealth management who worked so hard to make our clients’ mobile investing experience truly exceptional.”

Clients can see their You Invest self-directed account, robo-advised account, or accounts advised by a J.P. Morgan advisor in the same app as their banking accounts. They have access to unlimited, commission-free online stock and ETF trading, as well as options and mutual funds. Using the Chase Mobile app, both new and experienced investors have the ability to invest and grow their wealth over time. They can open an account and transfer funds in real-time. Clients have free access to J.P. Morgan’s award-winning1 equity research, which covers over 1,200 U.S. companies to help them make informed investment decisions. Clients can also access the latest news on their portfolio companies, educational content and market commentary.