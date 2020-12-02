RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces the Nomination of Paul Williams to Serve on the Board of Directors of Romeo Power upon Consummation of Merger

RMG Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced the nomination of Paul Williams for election at a special meeting of stockholders of the Company to serve on the board of directors of the combined company upon consummation of the previously announced merger between the Company and Romeo Systems, Inc. (“Romeo Power”).

Prior to his retirement in 2018, Mr. Williams served as a Partner and Managing Director of Major, Lindsey & Africa, LLC, an executive recruiting firm, where he conducted searches for board members, CEOs and senior legal executives from 2005 to 2018. He also served as Director of Global Diversity Search, assisting legal organizations in enhancing their diversity. From 2001 to 2005, Mr. Williams served as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary of Cardinal Health, Inc. Since 2009, Mr. Williams has served as a member of the board of directors of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP). Since early 2020, Mr. Williams has served on the board of directors of several funds in the American Funds mutual fund family (part of the privately held Capital Group). Mr. Williams previously served on the boards of directors of State Auto Financial Corporation, Bob Evans Farms, Inc. and Essendant, Inc. (f/k/a United Stationers Inc.). Mr. Williams is a member of the Economic Club of Chicago, and has served as president of the Chicago chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors since 2017. Mr. Williams received an undergraduate degree, cum laude, from Harvard and a J.D. from Yale Law School.

Romeo Power and the Company previously announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in Romeo Power becoming a publicly listed company. If elected, the board of the public company upon the consummation of the business combination will consist of Mr. Williams and the other candidates previously announced by the Company nominated for election listed below:

Brady Ericson

Donald S. Gottwald

Lauren Webb

Lionel E. Selwood, Jr.

Philip Kassin

Robert S. Mancini

Susan Brennan

Timothy Stuart

A proxy statement, once final, will be mailed together with a proxy card to the Company’s stockholders. The final proxy statement will include the date, time and location of the special meeting.