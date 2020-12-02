Declaration of the number of shares and voting rights

Information date



Total number of shares of the share capital







Theoretical Voting rights*



December 2, 2020







165,784,837



165,784,837

* The total number of theoretical voting rights is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights (Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority “AMF”).

