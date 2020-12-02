AB INTL GROUP Announces Warrant Termination and Release Agreements Executed

On December 1, 2020, pursuant to the agreements, the Company has payments of $95,000 cash for the surrender and cancellation of the warrants previously issued by the Company as part of convertible notes, that is all unexercised warrants. Therefore, the Company decided to abandon the corporate action to increase the Company’s authorized common stock, and will not increase its authorized common stock at this time.

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB International Group Corp. (OTCQB: ABQQ), an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, today announced that on November 23, 2020, it entered into a Termination and Release Agreement with Armada Capital Partners LLC (“Armada”), a Delaware limited liability company. Pursuant to the agreement, the parties agreed to terminate the warrant issued in favor of Armada to purchase 4,200 shares of our common stock for a payment of $20,000. The parties also entered into a mutual release of claims. On November 30, 2020, it entered into a Termination and Release Agreement with Crown Bridge Partners, LLC, (“Crown”), a New York limited liability company. Pursuant to the agreement, the parties agreed to terminate the warrants, dated January 8, 2020 and July 23, 2020, issued in favor of Crown to purchase an aggregate of 9,720 shares of our common stock for a payment of $75,000. The parties also entered into a mutual release of claims.

"We are excited to execute the Termination and Release Agreements as we continue to optimize the Company’s capital structure for our stockholders, we will have no more such cashless warrants diluting our stock,” said Chiyuan Deng, Chief Executive Officer.