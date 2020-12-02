Opera GX adds dynamic Razer Chroma RGB Lighting Effects to accompany your browsing

“Let’s face it: you need to be focused in a game and GX is the perfect place to have fun with your setup and make it shine,” said Maciej Kocemba, Head of Opera GX.

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera GX [NASDAQ: OPRA] is introducing Razer Chroma RGB Lighting Effects that allow Chroma-enabled devices to respond to your browsing with custom Chroma RGB Lighting Effects.

Opera GX is the world’s first browser designed for gamers. GX initially launched with Razer Chroma RGB integration that allowed Razer Gear to match the colors of the browser. Opera is now stepping it up with dynamic Chroma Lighting Effects that light up gamers’ Razer gear with custom animations whenever they start the browser, open new tabs, get a notification, activate the RAM, CPU and network limiters or finish a file download.

“We’re glad to see Opera GX continuously innovate by adding more dynamic lighting capabilities with Razer Chroma RGB. Gamers can now experience an immersive light show with Opera GX like never before,” said Kushal Tandon, Director of Marketing and Business Development, Razer.

Gamers can choose a preset animation theme or one of the additional effects. They can also import any gif and use it.

The dynamic Chroma RGB Lighting Effects are not displayed continuously, but rather when something occurs in the browser. They are also dimmed in fullscreen mode.

Opera GX has recently grown to more than 5 million monthly active gamers, more than doubling the number since last year. Along with color themes and background music, GX includes CPU, RAM and Network Bandwidth limiters. Opera GX’s Discord server now has more than 230k members.

