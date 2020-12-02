 

Opera GX adds dynamic Razer Chroma RGB Lighting Effects to accompany your browsing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 18:18  |  26   |   |   

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera GX [NASDAQ: OPRA] is introducing Razer Chroma RGB Lighting Effects that allow Chroma-enabled devices to respond to your browsing with custom Chroma RGB Lighting Effects.

Lets face it: you need to be focused in a game and GX is the perfect place to have fun with your setup and make it shine,” said Maciej Kocemba, Head of Opera GX.

Opera GX is the world’s first browser designed for gamers. GX initially launched with Razer Chroma RGB integration that allowed Razer Gear to match the colors of the browser. Opera is now stepping it up with dynamic Chroma Lighting Effects that light up gamers’ Razer gear with custom animations whenever they start the browser, open new tabs, get a notification, activate the RAM, CPU and network limiters or finish a file download.

Were glad to see Opera GX continuously innovate by adding more dynamic lighting capabilities with Razer Chroma RGB. Gamers can now experience an immersive light show with Opera GX like never before, said Kushal Tandon, Director of Marketing and Business Development, Razer.

Gamers can choose a preset animation theme or one of the additional effects. They can also import any gif and use it.

The dynamic Chroma RGB Lighting Effects are not displayed continuously, but rather when something occurs in the browser. They are also dimmed in fullscreen mode.

Opera GX has recently grown to more than 5 million monthly active gamers, more than doubling the number since last year. Along with color themes and background music, GX includes CPU, RAM and Network Bandwidth limiters. Opera GX’s Discord server now has more than 230k members.

About Opera
Opera is a global web innovator. Opera’s browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of more than 380 million people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

ABOUT RAZER
Razer is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services. Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337). 

CONTACT: Press contact:
Julia Szyndzielorz
Senior PR Manager Opera
julias@opera.com

Opera Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Opera GX adds dynamic Razer Chroma RGB Lighting Effects to accompany your browsing OSLO, Norway, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Opera GX [NASDAQ: OPRA] is introducing Razer Chroma RGB Lighting Effects that allow Chroma-enabled devices to respond to your browsing with custom Chroma RGB Lighting Effects. “Let’s face it: you …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
iBio Selected to Produce ATB Therapeutics’ Bioengineered Antibody-Toxin Fusion Proteins
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
CytoDyn Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Trial for NASH
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz für ein Update über das COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve First Authorization in the World for a Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
Ovid Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 NEPTUNE Clinical Trial of OV101 for the Treatment of Angelman ...
Monarch Casino Resort Spa Applauds the Black Hawk City Council for Removing the $100 Limit on ...
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC adds ex-Johnson & Johnson Senior Commercial leader, Will Urban-Smith, to its Sales & Marketing ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.11.20
Opera Limited to Hold 2020 Annual General Meeting on December 29, 2020
24.11.20
Opera Limited to participate at upcoming investor conferences
19.11.20
Opera Limited announces third quarter 2020 financial results
18.11.20
Opera [NASDAQ: OPRA] now gives you instant access to Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube in the sidebar
05.11.20
Opera Limited to announce third quarter 2020 financial results on November 19, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
78
Opera - re-IPO