 

Sale of Cenovus’s Marten Hills oil assets to Headwater Exploration closes

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) and Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSX:HWX) are pleased to announce the closing of the acquisition by Headwater of Cenovus's assets in the Marten Hills area of Alberta. Pursuant to the transaction, Headwater acquired a 100% working interest in approximately 2,800 barrels per day of medium gravity oil production and 270 net sections of Clearwater rights.

The total consideration paid by Headwater to Cenovus for the transaction consists of:

  • $35 million in cash;
  • 50 million common shares of Headwater; and
  • 15 million purchase warrants exercisable at $2.00 per common share with a three-year term.

Concurrent with closing the transaction, Kam Sandhar, Cenovus's Senior Vice-President, Conventional, and Sarah Walters, Cenovus's Senior Vice-President, Corporate Services, were appointed to the Board of Directors of Headwater.

"With the strong support received from Cenovus, the Headwater team has been able to prepare for an active 2021 development program. The unique high-return assets acquired will provide the catalyst for the next stage of our corporate evolution," said Neil Roszell, Headwater's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "With Cenovus as a strategic investor and Kam and Sarah adding to the skills and experience of our already strong Board, we are well-positioned for success as a premier publicly traded oil and gas producer focused on asset quality, corporate level returns and sustainability while maintaining a pristine balance sheet."

“We look forward to working with Headwater’s highly respected management team as they begin to develop these top-quality oil assets at Marten Hills,” said Sandhar. “This is a unique opportunity to get capital and expertise to work right away on a promising portfolio that was unlikely to receive near-term funding from Cenovus, and we believe the closing of this transaction will provide compelling long-term value for Cenovus shareholders.”

As a result of the transaction, Cenovus owns, through Cenovus Marten Hills Partnership, 50 million Headwater shares representing 25.6% of the company’s issued and outstanding common shares. Including the common shares issuable if the warrants are fully exercised, Cenovus would own 65 million Headwater shares representing 30.9% of the company’s issued and outstanding shares.

