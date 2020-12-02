Adobe to Webcast Q4 & FY2020 Earnings Conference Call and Financial Analyst Meeting

Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced it will webcast its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 earnings conference call and financial analyst meeting to be held on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.

Adobe Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Financial Analyst Meeting

When: 8 a.m. Pacific Time, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020

How: Live over the Internet; simply connect to the meeting room on the webpage above

Questions: Contact Adobe Investor Relations at 408-536-4416 or ir@adobe.com

