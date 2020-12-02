 

Adobe to Webcast Q4 & FY2020 Earnings Conference Call and Financial Analyst Meeting

02.12.2020, 19:00  |  69   |   |   

Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced it will webcast its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 earnings conference call and financial analyst meeting to be held on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.

What:

Adobe Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Financial Analyst Meeting

When:

8 a.m. Pacific Time, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020

Where:

http://www.adobe.com/ADBE

How:

Live over the Internet; simply connect to the meeting room on the webpage above

Questions:

Contact Adobe Investor Relations at 408-536-4416 or ir@adobe.com

An archive of the call will be made available for approximately 45 days.

Adobe uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial, product and other material information regarding Adobe is routinely posted on and accessible at www.adobe.com or www.adobe.com/ADBE.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

2020 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

