Agreement with Prime West Expands Humana’s Medicare Advantage Provider Network in Las Vegas and Henderson

Prime Accountable Care West, LLC (“Prime West”), a patient-centered, physician-led population health management company, and Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), a leading health and well-being company, have signed an agreement to expand access to quality, in-network medical care in Las Vegas and Henderson, Nevada.

Effective Jan. 1, 2021, Humana HMO members who choose the Humana Medicare Advantage HMO Direct Network, available in Clark and Nye counties, will have expanded in-network choice to primary care, including 120 new providers at 42 Prime West network locations.

The contract is a value-based care agreement, which builds upon Humana’s existing value-based care arrangement with Prime West, designed to improve patient health outcomes and the overall patient experience.

“Prime West and our independent network of primary care providers are pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with Humana and add our network for the members of Humana Medicare Advantage HMO Direct Network. Our providers are looking forward to providing superior patient care while improving health outcomes for the patients they serve,” said Brigette Mang, Regional President for Prime West. “Both organizations are committed to the best practice of value-based solutions for our patients.”

“Humana is pleased to be able to strengthen our relationship with Prime West, providing both our Medicare Advantage PPO and HMO members with access to doctors, specialists and other health care providers at convenient locations throughout Las Vegas and Henderson,” said Rick Beavin, Desert Pacific Region Medicare President for Humana. “The agreement also deepens our shared commitment to value-based care, an important way to help our Humana members achieve their best health.”

Humana has an extensive and growing value-based care presence. As of Sept. 30, 2020, Humana has more than 2.7 million individual Medicare Advantage and commercial members who are cared for by 67,000 primary care physicians in more than 1,000 value-based relationships across 43 states and Puerto Rico. Humana’s total Medicare Advantage membership is more than 4.5 million members, which includes members affiliated with providers in value-based and standard Medicare Advantage settings.

About Prime West

Prime West is a population health management organization that is physician owned and led, with a goal of propelling healthcare towards a value-based, outcome-oriented system of care. Founded in 2018, Prime West focuses on empowering providers in the southwest region to take on new innovative payment models that lead to improved quality of care for patients and are practical solutions for providers to be unburdened by the healthcare system.

The Prime West family is composed of clinical and administrative teams that support a robust network of independent primary care practices across Nevada and Arizona. Prime West offers a range of support that is comparable to none, providing independent practitioners opportunities to develop and hone the skills needed to progress in value-based and risk arrangements, while assisting with finding creative, customized operational solutions that fit the needs of each practice to ensure success.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

