Howard University School of Business Announces $250,000 Gift from Ryder System, Inc.

Howard University School of Business is the proud recipient of a generous multiyear gift of $250,000 from Ryder System, Inc. The gift will support the Center for Excellence in Supply Chain Management (CESCM), as well as scholarships for supply chain majors, paid internships at Ryder, and the development of data analytics curriculum and programming in the supply chain program. The gift is in recognition of Ryder’s partnership with the School of Business over the last 17 years. Howard is ranked 13 th among all undergraduate and graduate university supply chain programs in the nation by Gartner, the leading research and advisory company.

“We are very grateful to Ryder for making this investment in the Center for Excellence in Supply Chain Management and in our students,” said Anthony Wilbon, Ph.D., dean of the Howard University School of Business. “For the past 17 years, Ryder has partnered with us to support the growth of the Center for Excellence in Supply Chain Management by developing our curriculum, participating in the classroom and serving as a strong adviser, helping us become one of the top supply chain centers in the country. We look forward to our continued partnership.”

The Center for Excellence in Supply Chain Management supports both the undergraduate and graduate programs at the School of Business by providing students with exposure to the supply chains of Fortune 500 corporations and government entities. The CESCM advisory board and corporate partners play a critical role in supporting supply chain management students by offering internships, classroom lectures, corporate site visits, supply chain conferences and scholarships, and providing input on curriculum to help prepare students for high-performance careers in supply chain management.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. As a member of the CESCM advisory board for 10 years and a partner with the School of Business since 2003, Ryder has contributed to the success of Howard’s supply chain management students and the supply chain program by providing funding, time and talent. Through internships and working with Ryder executives on real world corporate challenges, students gain experience that helps prepare them for successful careers in the industry.