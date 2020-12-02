 

Howard University School of Business Announces $250,000 Gift from Ryder System, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 18:45  |  87   |   |   

Howard University School of Business is the proud recipient of a generous multiyear gift of $250,000 from Ryder System, Inc. The gift will support the Center for Excellence in Supply Chain Management (CESCM), as well as scholarships for supply chain majors, paid internships at Ryder, and the development of data analytics curriculum and programming in the supply chain program. The gift is in recognition of Ryder’s partnership with the School of Business over the last 17 years. Howard is ranked 13th among all undergraduate and graduate university supply chain programs in the nation by Gartner, the leading research and advisory company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005828/en/

“We are very grateful to Ryder for making this investment in the Center for Excellence in Supply Chain Management and in our students,” said Anthony Wilbon, Ph.D., dean of the Howard University School of Business. “For the past 17 years, Ryder has partnered with us to support the growth of the Center for Excellence in Supply Chain Management by developing our curriculum, participating in the classroom and serving as a strong adviser, helping us become one of the top supply chain centers in the country. We look forward to our continued partnership.”

The Center for Excellence in Supply Chain Management supports both the undergraduate and graduate programs at the School of Business by providing students with exposure to the supply chains of Fortune 500 corporations and government entities. The CESCM advisory board and corporate partners play a critical role in supporting supply chain management students by offering internships, classroom lectures, corporate site visits, supply chain conferences and scholarships, and providing input on curriculum to help prepare students for high-performance careers in supply chain management.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. As a member of the CESCM advisory board for 10 years and a partner with the School of Business since 2003, Ryder has contributed to the success of Howard’s supply chain management students and the supply chain program by providing funding, time and talent. Through internships and working with Ryder executives on real world corporate challenges, students gain experience that helps prepare them for successful careers in the industry.

Seite 1 von 3
Ryder System Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Howard University School of Business Announces $250,000 Gift from Ryder System, Inc. Howard University School of Business is the proud recipient of a generous multiyear gift of $250,000 from Ryder System, Inc. The gift will support the Center for Excellence in Supply Chain Management (CESCM), as well as scholarships for supply chain …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Salesforce Announces Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Lost Money in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.?
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Kandi ...
MedMen Announces Delay Filing of Financial Statements for the First Fiscal Quarter of 2021, Ended ...
Vodafone Business and RingCentral Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver New Cloud-based ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update – VSS Unity Preparing For First Rocket Powered Flight ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Slack
Veeva Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve First Authorization in the World for a Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ...
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Ryder Honors Carriers for Service and Excellence; Announces New Award Category for Innovation and Technology
18.11.20
Ryder to Pay $30 Million in Bonuses to Frontline Employees Ahead of the Holidays
11.11.20
Ryder Earns 2021 Military Friendly Employer Designation
10.11.20
Ryder CFO to Address Stephens Virtual Investment Conference
05.11.20
Ryder Chairman and CEO to Address Baird's 2020 Virtual Global Industrial Conference