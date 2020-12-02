 

Sports Illustrated Unveils Candidates for 2021 SI All-American High School Basketball Team

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.12.2020   

Their collective athleticism, agility and court smarts are off the charts, but what makes the 99 high school basketball seniors and five underclassmen on SI.com’s watch list for the 2021 SI All-American team truly special is their polish and versatility, says Sports Illustrated’s director of basketball recruiting Jason Jordan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005833/en/

SI All-American basketball (Photo: Business Wire)

“The game is evolving in a variety of ways, particularly when it comes to the multi-dimensional skills of players no matter their size, but this class really stands out because there is a refinement and finesse that you’d typically expect to see at the collegiate level,” said Jordan, whose daily, year-round coverage can be found here.

“The seniors this year haven’t had the exposure of other classes due to the pandemic,” he added. “But they’ve zeroed in on intense, individual workouts and have fine-tuned themselves. The theme in 2021 is size and versatility, particularly at the top -- a lot of these prospects have a chance to play a long time in the NBA.”

The No. 1 prospect in the SI99 is Chet Holmgren, a 7-foot-1 forward from Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis. He dominates in all facets of the game, plays all five positions and is just as dynamic on defense as he is on offense, says Jordan.

VIDEO: JASON JORDAN AND ROBIN LUNDBERG DRILL DOWN HERE ON THE CANDIDATES

“I’ve seen a lot of players refer to themselves as a unicorn on the court, but Chet embodies that label more than any player I’ve seen in recent memory,” Jordan said. “He can legitimately dominate as a point guard, then knock down threes like a marksman, and then dominate the paint on both ends. The best part about him is his mentality and motor. He competes like an underrated prospect looking to make a name. He’s a rare talent.”

The states with the most SI All-American candidates are Florida (15), California (8), Georgia, North Carolina and Texas (6 each) and Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Washington state (4 each).

Head HERE for the complete break down of the SI All-American candidates by state and by college commitments. The preseason ranking of the top 99 seniors also can be found there.

The candidates will be narrowed to 50 finalists in February and in April SI will unveil its first-, second- and third-team Sports Illustrated All-American choices. Each team will consist of five players.

Coming tomorrow at SI.com: an in-depth feature, and video breakdown, on the No. 1 prospect, Chet Holmgren. And coming Friday is a video analysis of the other nine members of SI’s top 10. Next week, look for breakdowns of the top five players by position.

Follow SI All-American at si.com/college/recruiting/ and on social media at @SIAllAmerican

NOTE TO EDITORS: Our partners at SendtoNews have all your video content needs covered for this list of SIAA candidates. For access, and to create video engagement and revenue for your site, please visit: https://www.sendtonews.com/ovp-for-publishers/ or reach out directly to the STN team at publishers@sendtonews.com.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Sports Illustrated and The Curling News Join Forces
19.11.20
Sports Illustrated’s Fall Edition Tells the Remarkable Story of the Dougherty High School Football Team in Albany, Ga. – a Beacon for a Town Racked by COVID-19, Poverty, and Racial Inequality
17.11.20
Maven Announces Successful Capital Raise to Drive Growth and Expansion