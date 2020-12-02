Veolia Environnement Information relating to the total number of voting rights forming the share capital
Corporate name of the issuer:
|
Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE)
21, rue La Boétie
75008 PARIS
FRANCE
(ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)
|
Information
|
Total number of
|
Total number of voting rights *
|
November 30, 2020
|
567,266,539
|
Total number of theoretical voting rights (1): 603,742,587
|
Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (2): 590,855,414
* Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).
(1) Number of theoretical voting rights = after taking into account the number of shares with double voting rights as of November 30, 2020 (36,476,048 shares) and the number of treasury shares held as of November 30, 2020 (12,887,173 shares).
(2) Number of voting rights that may be exercised = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) - shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of November 30, 2020).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005835/en/
