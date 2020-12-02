21, rue La Boétie

Information

closing date Total number of

shares forming

the share capital * Total number of voting rights * November 30, 2020 567,266,539 Total number of theoretical voting rights (1): 603,742,587 Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (2): 590,855,414

* Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).

(1) Number of theoretical voting rights = after taking into account the number of shares with double voting rights as of November 30, 2020 (36,476,048 shares) and the number of treasury shares held as of November 30, 2020 (12,887,173 shares).

(2) Number of voting rights that may be exercised = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) - shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of November 30, 2020).

