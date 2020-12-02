 

Web Summit Breaking Bad stars, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston introduce their new mezcal to a global audience

LISBON, Portugal, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Speaking at Web Summit: Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston introduced their new mezcal to a worldwide audience.
  • The duo also hosted a remote Happy Hour with attendees at Web Summit. 
  • Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul joined European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer and WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at 100,000-attendee online conference Web Summit.

The Breaking Bad duo has reunited for a new adventure, which began three years after the end of the critically-acclaimed show. "We said, 'Let's go down to Oaxaca, Mexico, and let's spend a week and see if we can find something that really appealed to both of us'." – Bryan Cranston

Aaron Paul recounted the story of how they found their palenque and described the experience as 'romantic': "We stumbled upon this little village three hours from OaxacaSan Luis del Río – and we sampled multiple mezcals out there and could not find it. We were actually on our way out and someone came running up to us and said, 'Hey, there's another palenque that you didn't see. It's not on the tour, but it's a bit of a hike – you have to hike through a river with a machete and just chop through the brush to get to it'. So we did and, no joke, we stumbled upon this operation in the middle of this forest that looked like a meth lab. I'm not just saying that. It did, in a good way."

Dos Hombres has been in operation about a year and a half, and the two co-founders have had to adapt to new roles in getting the mezcal to market.

"I didn't know what I was doing, but I knew I had to be inside of these liquor stores. I was a door-to-door salesman, which was very exciting to me. And so I would just walk into random liquor stores with a bottle in hand and say, 'Would you like to sample my product,' and that was it. That's what got the ball rolling." – Aaron Paul

About Aaron Paul & Bryan Cranston

Aaron and Bryan are actors and entrepreneurs, and co-founders of Dos Hombres Mezcal. The pair starred in the iconic TV show Breaking Bad as the two main characters, Jesse Pinkman and Walter White.

