EQS-News Private Equity Holding AG: Outlook Net Asset Value as of November 30, 2020
|
EQS Group-News: Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures
Outlook Net Asset Value as of November 30, 2020
Zug, December 2, 2020
Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) will publish the Net Asset Value as of November 30, 2020, on December 8, 2020. Driven by several IPOs in the underlying portfolio and positive valuation adjustments based on Q3 reports of the portfolio funds, first indications show an NAV uptick of more than 12% and with this an exceptional monthly performance. The resulting financial year to date profit (April - November) will move to approximately EUR 19m (vs. EUR 11.3m in 2019/2020 and EUR 22.6m in 2018/2019 for the same period). These figures are still preliminary and subject to change in the course of the finalisation of the November closing.
***
Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimised structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.
For further information, please contact:
Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, kerstin.stechow@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch
Contact:
Additional features:
File: Outlook Net Asset Value as of November 30, 2020
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Private Equity Holding AG
|Gotthardstr. 28
|6302 Zug
|Switzerland
|ISIN:
|CH0006089921
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1152422
|End of News
|EQS Group News Service
|
