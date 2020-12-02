 

EQS-News Private Equity Holding AG: Outlook Net Asset Value as of November 30, 2020

Private Equity Holding AG: Outlook Net Asset Value as of November 30, 2020

Zug, December 2, 2020

Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) will publish the Net Asset Value as of November 30, 2020, on December 8, 2020. Driven by several IPOs in the underlying portfolio and positive valuation adjustments based on Q3 reports of the portfolio funds, first indications show an NAV uptick of more than 12% and with this an exceptional monthly performance. The resulting financial year to date profit (April - November) will move to approximately EUR 19m (vs. EUR 11.3m in 2019/2020 and EUR 22.6m in 2018/2019 for the same period). These figures are still preliminary and subject to change in the course of the finalisation of the November closing.

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimised structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, kerstin.stechow@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch




