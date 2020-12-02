 

Synovus Deepens Agribusiness Focus with New Agriculture and Timber Team

Synovus Bank today announced the launch of a new agriculture and timber team, with an initial focus on the production, agribusiness, and timber segments of the industry south of the Fall Line in Georgia, and additional coverage in northwest Florida and southeast Alabama.

Residing in Synovus’ community banking division, the team includes agriculture industry and banking veterans Clint Hood, Kimberly Powell, Anita Hatfield, and Jo Creel, all of whom joined the bank last week, and Synovus agribusiness banker, Andy Thompson.

“Agriculture is one of the largest industries in Synovus’ footprint and a major source of economic growth and development in many communities we serve,” said Wayne Akins, Synovus chief community banking officer. “By combining the resources of a large regional financial institution with industry expertise, local knowledge, and the close-to-market execution of a community bank, we are confident this new agribusiness team will be an important source of value creation for Synovus and a growing number of agriculture and forestry customers in our footprint. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Clint, Kimberly, Anita, and Jo to Synovus.”

A 32-year banking veteran, Hood has extensive credit and risk expertise in the agribusiness and timber industries and serves on the boards of the Georgia Agribusiness Council, Georgia FFA Foundation, and the University of Georgia Ag Alumni Association. He was previously with Wells Fargo, which he joined in 2013. Hood resides on his farm in Dublin, Georgia.

Powell has nearly 25 years of banking experience, including C&I, CRE, and agribusiness lending. She was previously with Wells Fargo, where she managed an extensive portfolio of timber processors, agriculture processors, and row crop farmers. Powell is a graduate of the University of Georgia and lives in Butler, Georgia.

Hatfield is a 20-year banking veteran with extensive experience in credit analysis and underwriting. She was previously with Wells Fargo, where she was the primary analyst/underwriter for agriculture loans underwritten in North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. Hatfield graduated from Troy University and resides in Ozark, Alabama.

Creel has more than 20 years of banking experience, including as agriculture team relationship manager with Wells Fargo, where she was previously employed. Creel is a graduate of Georgia Southwestern and lives on her farm in Blakely, Georgia.

Synovus has had a meaningful agriculture banking practice for more than 30 years, including row crops and related processing activities. The new team extends the bank’s coverage of timber and other segments, improving its position for profitable growth in the agribusiness industry.

Synovus Bank, a Georgia-chartered, FDIC-insured bank, provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services together with its affiliates through 289 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank has been recognized as one of the country’s “Most Reputable Banks” by American Banker and the Reputation Institute. Synovus Bank is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Equal Housing Lender .

