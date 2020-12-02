 

NanoVibronix Announces $6.0 Million Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 19:01  |  85   |   |   

NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company that produces the UroShield, PainShield and WoundShield Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional and accredited investors to raise $6.0 million through the issuance of 8,571,429 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents) at a purchase price of $0.70 per share in a private placement. The closing of the private placement is expected to occur on or about December 4, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC acted as the sole placement agent for the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

The offer and sale of the foregoing securities are being made in a transaction not involving a public offering and have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be reoffered or resold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.

Under an agreement with the investors, the Company is required to file an initial registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission covering the resale of the shares of common stock to be issued to the investors no later than 10 days after today and to use best efforts to have the registration statement declared effective as promptly as practical thereafter, and in any event no later than 90 days after today in the event of a “full review” by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state.

About NanoVibronix, Inc.

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) is a medical device company headquartered in Elmsford, New York, with research and development in Nesher, Israel, focused on developing medical devices utilizing its patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. The proprietary technology allows for the creation of low-frequency ultrasound waves that can be utilized for a variety of medical applications, including for disruption of biofilms and bacterial colonization, as well as for pain relief. The devices can be administered at home without the assistance of medical professionals. The Company’s primary products include PainShield, UroShield and WoundShield, all of which are portable devices suitable for administration at home without assistance of medical professionals. Additional information about NanoVibronix is available at: www.nanovibronix.com.

