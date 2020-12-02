 

Vinco Ventures, Inc. announces deal with OPTEC International, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 19:13  |  108   |   |   

Bethlehem, PA, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG), today announced its growth platform Markets on Main has executed a new agreement with OPTEC International, Inc. for the production and distribution of their innovative health and wellness products on live shopping and digital commerce.

Markets on Main, one of Vinco’s growth platforms, provides full-service management for products for live shopping and digital commerce worldwide. Additionally, Markets on Main also provides the logistic services streamlining the process for its chosen product partners. “Markets on Main is excited to be working with OPTEC International, Inc.,” said Brian McFadden, Chief Strategy Officer. “Distribution and growth deals like the one we closed with OPTEC are perfect for our Markets on Main growth platform,” McFadden continued. “OPTEC has cutting edge products and the celebrity names to back them up. We look forward to their product launches and to be a part of their growth strategy long term.” This new contract offers the Markets on Main the opportunity to distribute OPTEC’s two core products: the I-Wand and Hydroxyl Portable Air Sterilizer.

The initial product launch will be the UV-C LED iWand which is a slim, hand-held device that disinfects all surfaces and kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses and is proven to work in 50 seconds. Perfect for cell phones, steering wheels, or dining tables, the iWand is made from military grade aluminum and fits in a pocket.

The second product is a one of the kind Hydroxyl Portable Air Sterilizer, a small, safe, and quiet sterilizer inhibits the growth of bacteria, viruses, and germs in the home office or car and is 99.9% effective. It promotes a safe environment for everyone, including children and pets. In addition to sterilization, this device also removes dust and deodorizes.

“This collaboration is the perfect way to leverage our platform, Markets on Main, under Vinco Ventures’ umbrella and is just one of the opportunities presented to us under our new ‘B.I.G.’ Strategy,” said Chris Ferguson, CEO.

About Vinco Ventures, Inc.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) is a mergers and acquisition company focused on digital commerce and consumer brands. Vinco’s B.I.G. (Buy. Innovate. Grow.) strategy will seek out acquisition opportunities that are poised for scale and grow said acquisitions through targeted traffic and content campaigns. For more information, please view our investor presentation or visit Investors.vincoventures.com.

