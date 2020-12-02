 

Andes RISC-V Vector Processor NX27V Is Upgraded to RVV 1.0

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 19:00  |  79   |   |   

NX27V Wins 2020 ASPENCORE World Electronics Achievement Award

San Jose , Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andes Technology Corporation (TWSE: 6533), a leading supplier of high efficiency, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processor cores and Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, today announces the first commercial RISC-V vector processor IP, AndesCore NX27V, is upgraded to support the latest RISC-V Vector (RVV) extension spec (version 1.0), and several key features. RVV 1.0 includes new instructions such as vector floating-point reciprocal and reciprocal square-root estimate for math calculation. In addition to the existing register grouping, LMUL (vector length multiplier) adds fractional options to use less register bits to make it more flexible. The NX27V with powerful vector processing and parallel execution capability targets for the applications with large volumes of data such as AI, AR/VR, computer vision, cryptography, and multimedia.
                                         
The NX27V was designed from ground up to be a Cray-like full vector compute engine. Its Vector Registers are as wide as 512 bits each and can be extended to 4,096 bits through LMUL setting. It supports RVV standard data types such as integer, fixed point, and floating-point as well as Andes-enhanced data types optimized for AI representations. The NX27V contains a scalar unit and an Out-of-Order Vector Processing Unit (VPU). The latter has multiple functional units, operating simultaneously to generate up to 512-bit results every cycle to sustain the computation throughput needed in diversified applications. The NX27V comes with standard development tools and RVV compute libraries as well as AndesClarity, a powerful visualization and analysis tool to help analyze and optimize the performance of critical computation kernels. Furthermore, OpenCL with integrated LLVM compiler is provided to enable parallel programming on heterogeneous computing architecture using multiple NX27V. With the configuration of 512-bit VLEN and SIMD width, the NX27V can achieve over 26x speedup in MobileNet v1, a popular convolution neural network (CNN).

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Andes RISC-V Vector Processor NX27V Is Upgraded to RVV 1.0 NX27V Wins 2020 ASPENCORE World Electronics Achievement AwardSan Jose , Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Andes Technology Corporation (TWSE: 6533), a leading supplier of high efficiency, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processor cores and Founding …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
iBio Selected to Produce ATB Therapeutics’ Bioengineered Antibody-Toxin Fusion Proteins
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
CytoDyn Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Trial for NASH
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz für ein Update über das COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve First Authorization in the World for a Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
Ovid Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 NEPTUNE Clinical Trial of OV101 for the Treatment of Angelman ...
VSBLTY, GRUPO MODELO, AND RETAILIGENT SIGN LETTER OF INTENT TO CREATE AN INTERNATIONAL IN-STORE ...
QMX Gold Reports 53% Increase in Indicated Resources and 100% Increase in Inferred Resources at ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...