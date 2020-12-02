Andes RISC-V Vector Processor NX27V Is Upgraded to RVV 1.0

San Jose , Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andes Technology Corporation (TWSE: 6533), a leading supplier of high efficiency, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processor cores and Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, today announces the first commercial RISC-V vector processor IP, AndesCore NX27V, is upgraded to support the latest RISC-V Vector (RVV) extension spec (version 1.0), and several key features. RVV 1.0 includes new instructions such as vector floating-point reciprocal and reciprocal square-root estimate for math calculation. In addition to the existing register grouping, LMUL (vector length multiplier) adds fractional options to use less register bits to make it more flexible. The NX27V with powerful vector processing and parallel execution capability targets for the applications with large volumes of data such as AI, AR/VR, computer vision, cryptography, and multimedia.



The NX27V was designed from ground up to be a Cray-like full vector compute engine. Its Vector Registers are as wide as 512 bits each and can be extended to 4,096 bits through LMUL setting. It supports RVV standard data types such as integer, fixed point, and floating-point as well as Andes-enhanced data types optimized for AI representations. The NX27V contains a scalar unit and an Out-of-Order Vector Processing Unit (VPU). The latter has multiple functional units, operating simultaneously to generate up to 512-bit results every cycle to sustain the computation throughput needed in diversified applications. The NX27V comes with standard development tools and RVV compute libraries as well as AndesClarity, a powerful visualization and analysis tool to help analyze and optimize the performance of critical computation kernels. Furthermore, OpenCL with integrated LLVM compiler is provided to enable parallel programming on heterogeneous computing architecture using multiple NX27V. With the configuration of 512-bit VLEN and SIMD width, the NX27V can achieve over 26x speedup in MobileNet v1, a popular convolution neural network (CNN).

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3