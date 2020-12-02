Epidemiologist Dr. Joel Moody Joins Revive Therapeutics as Medical and Clinical Advisor

"We would like to welcome Dr. Moody as a medical and clinical advisor to our team and we look forward to his contributions in our ongoing FDA Phase 3 clinical study as well as expanding our COVID-19 studies in Canada," said Michael Frank, CEO of Revive. "Dr. Moody’s experience in clinical epidemiology, data analysis and research are key to our FDA Phase 3 study as we gather clinical data from patients enrolled.”

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive”) (CSE: RVV, USA: RVVTF), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Joel Moody, MD, MPH, DTM&H, as a medical and clinical advisor to the Company to assist in the expansion of clinical studies in Canada and the clinical data analysis on the ongoing U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) Phase 3 clinical trial (the “Study”) to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Bucillamine in patients with mild-moderate COVID-19.

Dr. Moody stated: “I look forward to serving as a medical and clinical advisor to Revive for both their FDA Phase 3 study and their expansion initiatives in Canada for clinical studies in COVID-19.”

Dr. Joel Moody has over 15 years of experience in clinical research in oncology (breast and ovarian cancer), sickle cell disease, Human T-Lymphotrophic Virus, Types I and II, cholera, and tuberculosis. He brings international expert knowledge and experience in clinical and epidemiological studies. During his career, Joel has helped to launch and manage global phase I - IV clinical studies, including large scale morbid-mortality trials. Joel trained in oncology, tropical and infectious diseases, and internal medicine and completed fellowships at the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute in Mount Sinai Hospital/University of Toronto and the Instituto de Medicina Tropical "Alexander von Humboldt"/ Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia (Lima, Peru).

Revive is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases and rare disorders, and it is prioritizing drug development efforts to take advantage of several regulatory incentives awarded by the FDA such as Orphan Drug, Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy and Rare Pediatric Disease designations. Currently, the Company is exploring the use of Bucillamine for the potential treatment of infectious diseases, with an initial focus on severe influenza and COVID-19. With its recent acquisition of Psilocin Pharma Corp., Revive is advancing the development of Psilocybin-based therapeutics in various diseases and disorders. Revive’s cannabinoid pharmaceutical portfolio focuses on rare inflammatory diseases and the company was granted FDA orphan drug status designation for the use of Cannabidiol (CBD) to treat autoimmune hepatitis (liver disease) and to treat ischemia and reperfusion injury from organ transplantation. For more information, visit www.ReviveThera.com .