Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.12.2020 / 19:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: AOC Cloud S.à.r.l.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Florian
Last name(s): Schuhbauer
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
NFON AG

b) LEI
391200FZ5TRMIHIK0S97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0N4N52

b) Nature of the transaction
Exercise of an option to purchase up to 1,200,000 shares.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
13.65 EUR 16380000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
13.65 EUR 16380000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-27; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


02.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NFON AG
Machtlfinger Straße 7
81379 Munich
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.nfon.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63777  02.12.2020 



