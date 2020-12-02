Chembio Diagnostics Awarded $12.7 Million by BARDA for Development of Rapid DPP Respiratory Antigen Panel and 510(k) Submission of the Rapid DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test System

The contract also supports preparation of a submission in pursuit of FDA 510(k) clearance for the rapid DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test system that was recently submitted to the FDA for an EUA. The award totals $12,691,726.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI) a leading point-of-care diagnostic company focused on infectious diseases, today announced it has been awarded a contract from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), which is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response. The contract will support the development and pursuit of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for a rapid, multiplex DPP Respiratory Antigen Panel point-of-care test system using Chembio’s proprietary DPP technology for the upcoming flu season.

The DPP Respiratory Antigen Panel test system is intended to provide simultaneous, discrete, and differential detection of Influenza A, Influenza B, and SARS-CoV-2 antigens from a single patient respiratory specimen, such as a nasal or nasopharyngeal swab. It is expected to provide results in approximately 20 minutes and be run on Chembio’s DPP Micro Reader analyzer. The system is intended to enable appropriate clinical management of patients with suspected respiratory infections and assist in the containment of COVID-19 cases during the flu season.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recognized that contemporaneous testing for the three viruses will provide public health officials with information to help limit the spread of the viruses while conserving scarce resources.

A second portion of the contract will support the verification, process validation, and production of clinical validation data to be included in a submission to the FDA for 510(k) clearance and CLIA-waiver for the DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test system. This system consists of a DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test cartridge and a DPP Micro Reader analyzer and is designed to use a minimally invasive nasal swab to detect SARS-CoV-2 viral antigens in only 20 minutes. The system was developed by Chembio and submitted to the FDA for an EUA on October 15, 2020, with support from BARDA under contract number 75A50120C00138.