 

Chembio Diagnostics Awarded $12.7 Million by BARDA for Development of Rapid DPP Respiratory Antigen Panel and 510(k) Submission of the Rapid DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test System

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 19:22  |  81   |   |   

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI) a leading point-of-care diagnostic company focused on infectious diseases, today announced it has been awarded a contract from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), which is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response. The contract will support the development and pursuit of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for a rapid, multiplex DPP Respiratory Antigen Panel point-of-care test system using Chembio’s proprietary DPP technology for the upcoming flu season.

The contract also supports preparation of a submission in pursuit of FDA 510(k) clearance for the rapid DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test system that was recently submitted to the FDA for an EUA. The award totals $12,691,726.

The DPP Respiratory Antigen Panel test system is intended to provide simultaneous, discrete, and differential detection of Influenza A, Influenza B, and SARS-CoV-2 antigens from a single patient respiratory specimen, such as a nasal or nasopharyngeal swab. It is expected to provide results in approximately 20 minutes and be run on Chembio’s DPP Micro Reader analyzer. The system is intended to enable appropriate clinical management of patients with suspected respiratory infections and assist in the containment of COVID-19 cases during the flu season.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recognized that contemporaneous testing for the three viruses will provide public health officials with information to help limit the spread of the viruses while conserving scarce resources.

A second portion of the contract will support the verification, process validation, and production of clinical validation data to be included in a submission to the FDA for 510(k) clearance and CLIA-waiver for the DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test system. This system consists of a DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test cartridge and a DPP Micro Reader analyzer and is designed to use a minimally invasive nasal swab to detect SARS-CoV-2 viral antigens in only 20 minutes. The system was developed by Chembio and submitted to the FDA for an EUA on October 15, 2020, with support from BARDA under contract number 75A50120C00138.

Seite 1 von 4
Chembio Diagnostics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chembio Diagnostics Awarded $12.7 Million by BARDA for Development of Rapid DPP Respiratory Antigen Panel and 510(k) Submission of the Rapid DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test System HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI) a leading point-of-care diagnostic company focused on infectious diseases, today announced it has been awarded a contract from the Biomedical Advanced …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
iBio Selected to Produce ATB Therapeutics’ Bioengineered Antibody-Toxin Fusion Proteins
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
CytoDyn Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Trial for NASH
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz für ein Update über das COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve First Authorization in the World for a Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
Ovid Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 NEPTUNE Clinical Trial of OV101 for the Treatment of Angelman ...
VSBLTY, GRUPO MODELO, AND RETAILIGENT SIGN LETTER OF INTENT TO CREATE AN INTERNATIONAL IN-STORE ...
QMX Gold Reports 53% Increase in Indicated Resources and 100% Increase in Inferred Resources at ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
Chembio Diagnostics Receives ANVISA Approval for DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test System in Brazil
05.11.20
Chembio Diagnostics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:20 Uhr
77
CHEMBIO Diagnostics Inc. - Anbieter von Point-of-Care-Diagnostikprodukten