To Help Fleet Customers Make the Switch to Electric Vehicles, PG&E Introduces EV Fleet Savings Calculator

Transportation is the single largest source of climate-related pollution in California, contributing to 41% of greenhouse-gas emissions across the state. Heavy- and medium-duty vehicles often use diesel, which is a highly polluting fuel. EVs are four times more efficient than diesel and natural gas engines and offer significant fuel cost savings.

Today, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced a new online tool for companies and organizations considering transitioning their fleets to electric vehicles (EVs). PG&E’s new EV Fleet Savings Calculator allows business customers and public agencies with medium- to heavy-duty fleet vehicles to explore EV investment estimates based on their own fleet sizes, infrastructure, budget and other factors.

“Expanding the use of electric vehicles is essential for California to achieve its bold climate and clean-air goals. PG&E has been an active partner in helping make EVs an option for millions of Californians, including for our business and public agency customers who are transitioning their fleets to electric vehicles. Reducing vehicle emissions is good for our state and good for the environment in which we all live," said PG&E Corporation Interim CEO Bill Smith.

PG&E’s own commitment to further electrify its vehicle fleet by 2030 includes 100% of its light-duty fleet, 10% of its medium-duty fleet and 5% of its heavy-duty fleet.

In addition to the new EV Fleet Savings Calculator, PG&E offers business and public agency customers innovative rate options as well as its EV charging infrastructure program for fleets.

PG&E’s New Tool for Electrifying Medium- and Heavy-Duty Fleet Vehicles

For customers with fleets that are making the transition to electric, an essential step in the process is understanding the costs and potential cost savings when deploying EVs. PG&E’s new EV Fleet Savings Calculator, using calculations based on PG&E’s new Business EV Rate, allows business and public agency customers to evaluate their fleet plans by analyzing how much they can save by switching to EVs.

The tool helps customers better understand key total cost of ownership factors including incentives, energy costs, infrastructure considerations and participation in California’s statewide Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS). After customers input information on vehicles and usage, the tool offers recommendations for charging infrastructure, charging schedule based on fleet needs, how much they can save on fuel costs, revenue they could generate from LCFS, and estimated reductions in greenhouse-gas emissions.