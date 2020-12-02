 

To Help Fleet Customers Make the Switch to Electric Vehicles, PG&E Introduces EV Fleet Savings Calculator

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 20:00  |  39   |   |   

Today, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced a new online tool for companies and organizations considering transitioning their fleets to electric vehicles (EVs). PG&E’s new EV Fleet Savings Calculator allows business customers and public agencies with medium- to heavy-duty fleet vehicles to explore EV investment estimates based on their own fleet sizes, infrastructure, budget and other factors.

Transportation is the single largest source of climate-related pollution in California, contributing to 41% of greenhouse-gas emissions across the state. Heavy- and medium-duty vehicles often use diesel, which is a highly polluting fuel. EVs are four times more efficient than diesel and natural gas engines and offer significant fuel cost savings.

“Expanding the use of electric vehicles is essential for California to achieve its bold climate and clean-air goals. PG&E has been an active partner in helping make EVs an option for millions of Californians, including for our business and public agency customers who are transitioning their fleets to electric vehicles. Reducing vehicle emissions is good for our state and good for the environment in which we all live," said PG&E Corporation Interim CEO Bill Smith.

PG&E’s own commitment to further electrify its vehicle fleet by 2030 includes 100% of its light-duty fleet, 10% of its medium-duty fleet and 5% of its heavy-duty fleet.

In addition to the new EV Fleet Savings Calculator, PG&E offers business and public agency customers innovative rate options as well as its EV charging infrastructure program for fleets.

PG&E’s New Tool for Electrifying Medium- and Heavy-Duty Fleet Vehicles

For customers with fleets that are making the transition to electric, an essential step in the process is understanding the costs and potential cost savings when deploying EVs. PG&E’s new EV Fleet Savings Calculator, using calculations based on PG&E’s new Business EV Rate, allows business and public agency customers to evaluate their fleet plans by analyzing how much they can save by switching to EVs.

The tool helps customers better understand key total cost of ownership factors including incentives, energy costs, infrastructure considerations and participation in California’s statewide Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS). After customers input information on vehicles and usage, the tool offers recommendations for charging infrastructure, charging schedule based on fleet needs, how much they can save on fuel costs, revenue they could generate from LCFS, and estimated reductions in greenhouse-gas emissions.

Seite 1 von 3
PG&E Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

To Help Fleet Customers Make the Switch to Electric Vehicles, PG&E Introduces EV Fleet Savings Calculator Today, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced a new online tool for companies and organizations considering transitioning their fleets to electric vehicles (EVs). PG&E’s new EV Fleet Savings Calculator allows business customers and public …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Salesforce Announces Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Lost Money in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.?
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Kandi ...
MedMen Announces Delay Filing of Financial Statements for the First Fiscal Quarter of 2021, Ended ...
Vodafone Business and RingCentral Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver New Cloud-based ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update – VSS Unity Preparing For First Rocket Powered Flight ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Slack
Veeva Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve First Authorization in the World for a Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ...
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
PG&E Seeks Buyers for its Pleasant Creek Natural Gas Storage Field Located in Yolo County
01.12.20
PG&E and The PG&E Corporation Foundation to Contribute an Additional $250,000 to Wildfire Relief and Recovery
25.11.20
PG&E Reminds Customers: LED Holiday Lights Are the Safest Way to Brighten Up the Season—and Help Save Money
25.11.20
Kissigs Portfoliocheck: Daniel Loeb wittert seine Chance bei der Wiederauferstehung von Skandalnudel PG&E
23.11.20
PG&E Offers Tips So Customers Can Stay Safe and Keep Energy Bills from Increasing this Thanksgiving
19.11.20
With Many Still Sheltering at Home During the Pandemic, PG&E Keeping Customers Safe and Warm With Free Annual Gas Safety Checks
18.11.20
PG&E Corporation Appoints Patricia K. Poppe as Chief Executive Officer, Effective January 4, 2021
16.11.20
Stormy Weather is Expected to Impact Northern and Central California This Week
13.11.20
During Utility Scam Awareness Week and the Ongoing Impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic, PG&E Urges Customers to Protect Themselves Against Scammers
09.11.20
PG&E and The PG&E Corporation Foundation Announce the Awarding of STEM Scholarships for 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.01.20
42
PG&E Corp. ein heißes Eisen aus der Feuerhölle in Amerika/Kalifornien