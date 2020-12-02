Summit Bank Recognized as Top Small Business Administration (SBA) Community Bank Lender in Oregon

Summit Bank recorded over $14 million in SBA loans for the year ending September 30, 2020. “I am so proud of the SBA team,” said Summit Bank President & Chief Executive Officer Craig Wanichek. “In addition to administering 442 PPP loans totaling $119 million, the SBA group was also able to help multiple clients with traditional SBA loan products.”

Results are in for U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loans in Oregon, and Summit Bank (OTC Pink: SBKO) continues to lead community banks in supporting small businesses. We are pleased to report that Summit Bank is the #1 SBA community bank lender for 2020 as reported in the Portland Business Journal. In addition, Summit was #2 for SBA loan volume for all banks that are headquartered in Oregon.

SBA loans help small businesses promote and strengthen the overall economy through financial assistance and by providing counsel to help people start and grow their business. Summit Bank actively participates in both the SBA 7a and 504 loan programs. “We have a dedicated team of professionals focused solely on SBA lending,” said SBA Program Administrator Ashley Horner. “We’re committed to helping our prospective clients qualify for SBA loans. Then, we work with these clients as they grow and evolve.”

Horner is a frequent speaker at SBA conferences and was recently named by the Independent Community Bankers of America as one of America’s Top Under 40 banking executives in the Country. In November, she was a finalist for the Eugene Chamber of Commerce’s “Woman Business Leader of the Year” award.

With offices in Eugene/Springfield, Central Oregon and the Portland Metropolitan area, Summit Bank is a business bank that specializes in providing high-level service to professionals and medium-sized businesses and their owners.

