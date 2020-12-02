 

Summit Bank Recognized as Top Small Business Administration (SBA) Community Bank Lender in Oregon

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 19:55  |  21   |   |   

Results are in for U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loans in Oregon, and Summit Bank (OTC Pink: SBKO) continues to lead community banks in supporting small businesses. We are pleased to report that Summit Bank is the #1 SBA community bank lender for 2020 as reported in the Portland Business Journal. In addition, Summit was #2 for SBA loan volume for all banks that are headquartered in Oregon.

Summit Bank recorded over $14 million in SBA loans for the year ending September 30, 2020. “I am so proud of the SBA team,” said Summit Bank President & Chief Executive Officer Craig Wanichek. “In addition to administering 442 PPP loans totaling $119 million, the SBA group was also able to help multiple clients with traditional SBA loan products.”

SBA loans help small businesses promote and strengthen the overall economy through financial assistance and by providing counsel to help people start and grow their business. Summit Bank actively participates in both the SBA 7a and 504 loan programs. “We have a dedicated team of professionals focused solely on SBA lending,” said SBA Program Administrator Ashley Horner. “We’re committed to helping our prospective clients qualify for SBA loans. Then, we work with these clients as they grow and evolve.”

Horner is a frequent speaker at SBA conferences and was recently named by the Independent Community Bankers of America as one of America’s Top Under 40 banking executives in the Country. In November, she was a finalist for the Eugene Chamber of Commerce’s “Woman Business Leader of the Year” award.

With offices in Eugene/Springfield, Central Oregon and the Portland Metropolitan area, Summit Bank is a business bank that specializes in providing high-level service to professionals and medium-sized businesses and their owners.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Summit Bank Recognized as Top Small Business Administration (SBA) Community Bank Lender in Oregon Results are in for U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loans in Oregon, and Summit Bank (OTC Pink: SBKO) continues to lead community banks in supporting small businesses. We are pleased to report that Summit Bank is the #1 SBA community bank …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Salesforce Announces Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Lost Money in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.?
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Kandi ...
MedMen Announces Delay Filing of Financial Statements for the First Fiscal Quarter of 2021, Ended ...
Vodafone Business and RingCentral Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver New Cloud-based ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update – VSS Unity Preparing For First Rocket Powered Flight ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Slack
Veeva Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve First Authorization in the World for a Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ...
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity