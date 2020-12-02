COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordea Bank Abp has on 2 December 2020 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights crossed the threshold of 5 per cent on 1 December 2020.

According to the notification, the total number of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights held directly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds was 5.00 per cent on 1 December 2020.

The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 4,049,951,919.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds:

% of shares and voting rights

(total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

(total of B) Total of both in % (A + B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.97% 0.02% 5.00% Position of previous notification (if applicable) Below 5% Below 5% Below 5%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)



Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000297767 201,424,139 4.97% SUBTOTAL A 201,424,139 4.97%

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Securities lent N/A N/A Physical 55,574 0.00 % CFD N/A N/A Cash 1,097,501 0.02 % SUBTOTAL B 1,153,075 0.02 %

The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held: