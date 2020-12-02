 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.12.2020 / 20:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Baier

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
529900MBF3N1ATE55378 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
ISIN: DE000HZ6HM99

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of call options - Underlying Instrument: Share of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA, ISIN DE0007493991 - Strike Price: EUR 75.00 - Subscription Ratio: 0.1 - Maturity: 16.06.2021

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.81 EUR 89100.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.81 EUR 89100.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-01; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


02.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Ströer Allee 1
50999 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.stroeer.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63796  02.12.2020 

