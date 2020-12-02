 

Credit Agricole Sa €1bn for local, sustainable and inclusive growth in the regions: the Crédit Agricole Group carries out its first social bond issuance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 20:15  |  56   |   |   
Montrouge, 2 December 2020

#impact financing
#inclusive and sustainable growth

€1bn for local, sustainable and inclusive growth in the regions:
the Crédit Agricole Group carries out its first social bond issuance

Whereas the current crisis is severely affecting the most fragile, the Crédit Agricole Group is resolutely pursuing its mutualist commitment to promote development for all. Today, it has successfully carried out its first social bond issuance for €1 billion. The framework of these social bonds issuances aims to reduce social inequalities by revitalising the most vulnerable territories and by promoting employment, solidarity initiatives and access to essential goods and services.

A key issuer in the green bond market, the Group is today naturally broadening the field of its sustainable finance initiatives  with this inaugural social bond issue.
This theme-based issuance contributes to the Group’s ambition, included in its Societal Project, to pursue its mutualist commitment to promote development for all. This issuance will be focused in particular on financing professionals and SME customers of the Regional Banks and LCL in territories where the unemployment rate is higher than the national average.

For Dominique Lefebvre, Chairman of Crédit Agricole S.A.: “Today, this first social bond issuance, with a positive impact, marks the continuation of our mutualist commitment to promote economic and social development for all. The issuance of social bonds will enable us to carry out strong actions throughout France aimed at reducing social inequalities and revitalising the territories, in particular by promoting employment in SMEs. ”

This inaugural issuance provides the Group with a framework for all its social bond issuances which includes:

  1. The economic development of territories in particular through the financing of SMEs to create employment in areas affected by a relatively high unemployment rate, and of investment in information and communication technologies in rural areas;
     
  2. Overall well-being due to the financing of associations working for the promotion of sports, access to culture and the development of solidarity initiatives, but also through the financing of social housing;
     
  3. Access to healthcare services through the financing of public hospitals and support for structures for the elderly as well as SMEs in the field of healthcare.

The Group will report each year on the social and societal impact of the asset portfolio refinanced through its social bonds.

This operation is a senior non-preferred issuance with a maturity of 7 years. It gathered strong interest from investors, as reflected by the granularity and quality of the order book. This issue was subscribed primarily by European investors.

It was structured by Crédit Agricole CIB – one of the global leaders in Green, Social and Sustainability bond arrangements.

 

Crédit Agricole Press Contacts

 

Olivier Tassain                + 33 1 43 23 25 41                   olivier.tassain@credit-agricole-sa.fr
Pauline Vasselle              + 33 1 43 23 07 31                   pauline.vasselle@credit-agricole-sa.fr

Bénédicte Gouvert                                                          benedicte.gouvert@ca-fnca.fr

See all our press releases at: www.credit-agricole.com - www.creditagricole.info

         

 

 

Attachment


Credit Agricole Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Credit Agricole Sa €1bn for local, sustainable and inclusive growth in the regions: the Crédit Agricole Group carries out its first social bond issuance Montrouge, 2 December 2020 #impact financing #inclusive and sustainable growth €1bn for local, sustainable and inclusive growth in the regions:the Crédit Agricole Group carries out its first social bond issuance Whereas the current …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
iBio Selected to Produce ATB Therapeutics’ Bioengineered Antibody-Toxin Fusion Proteins
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
CytoDyn Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Trial for NASH
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz für ein Update über das COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange
Ovid Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 NEPTUNE Clinical Trial of OV101 for the Treatment of Angelman ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve First Authorization in the World for a Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
QMX Gold Reports 53% Increase in Indicated Resources and 100% Increase in Inferred Resources at ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Credit Agricole Sa: Capital : ECB Pillar 2 capital requirement unchanged for 2021; publication of updated Pillar 3 appendix table of main features of capital instruments
23.11.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Impfstoff-Euphorie lässt nach
23.11.20
Aktien Europa: Impfstoff rückt näher und Aktienkurse steigen
23.11.20
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: CRÉDIT AGRICOLE ITALIA LAUNCHES A CASH VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES OF CREDITO VALTELLINESE
04.11.20
Aktien Europa Schluss: Märkte trotzen ungewissem Ausgang der US-Wahl
04.11.20
Aktien Europa: Unklarer Ausgang der US-Wahlen macht Anleger nervös
04.11.20
Credit Agricole verdient im Sommer mehr als erwartet
04.11.20
Credit Agricole Sa: Results third quarter 2020 - Very robust, the Group is, more than ever, committed to strongly support its customers and the economy