 

Web Summit Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer reveals the amount of hate speech that Facebook's AI systems have identified and removed has increased five-fold

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 20:40  |  91   |   |   

LISBON, Portugal, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Speaking at Web Summit: Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer said that, in just a year – from the second quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of this year – the amount of hate speech that Facebook's AI systems have identified and removed has increased five-fold.
  • Where the Facebook CTO sees Facebook – and the rest of the world – heading in terms of work culture is a place in which teams come together in person periodically to build relationships and make decisions. For more solo work, employees can be remote and in flexible setups.
  • Speaking at 100,000-attendee online conference Web Summit, Schroepfer is part of a line-up that includes European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, tennis great Serena Williams and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

Despite widespread skepticism about social media platforms and the spread of disinformation, Facebook's CTO said he still sees Facebook as a force for good that, at its core, does everything it can to help people around the world connect more easily and affordably.

"95, 98, 99 percent of that experience is people just connecting with their friends and family," Mike Schroepfer said. "Now, are there bad things that happen when you lower the friction for communication?  Absolutely, and that's what we've seen over the last many years, and why I've been so dedicated to allowing people to communicate freely but also eradicating hate speech, violence, [and] speech that just is not allowed on the site."

Schroepfer was interviewed by Jeremy Kahn, senior writer at Fortune Magazine, during the 100,000-attendee Web Summit.

In their 30-minute interview, Facebook's CTO went into great detail about the massive challenge, both from a technical and policy level, that comes with eliminating disinformation and hate speech on Facebook's enormous scale. But he also reiterated how important it is to the tech giant.

Kahn asked what message  Schroefper would have for critics who say that no amount of technology will fix this content moderation problem until Facebook is no longer optimised for attention, which he posits results in divisive content drowning out more positive, uniting content. To this, Schroepfer said all communication mediums throughout history, from newspapers to radio, have faced this dilemma, and that it's not new to social media giants like Facebook.

